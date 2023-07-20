The Auburn Enlarged City School District will hold a public hearing next week on strengthening its cellphone policy.

A hearing on proposed changes to the district's electronic device policy will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave., the district said in a news release.

Ian Phillips, president of the Auburn school board, said in the release that board members have been increasingly concerned about how cellphone use in schools has impacted students' mental health and ability to learn. The board is seeking public input on how to address these concerns ahead of the next school year.

The district's current policy says using personal electronic devices is strictly prohibited except for certain authorized uses, the release noted, but the current policy is difficult to uniformly enforce in practice.

"Members of the Board have considered how to best address concerns about widespread usage of cellphones in schools for several years with discussions beginning in earnest over the latter part of the school year and into the summer," the release said. "The Board's policy committee drafted changes and presented them to a district stakeholder committee that met July 3rd. The public hearing represents the next step in the process to gather more community input."