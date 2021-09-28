Auburn school district hires independent consultant for diversity, equity and inclusion work

He said he believes it is important all children feel accepted and have their needs met regardless of issues such as race, economic status and sexuality.

"We accept students of all cultures," Pirozzolo said.

In other news

• The school board's student representative for the 2021-22 was introduced.

The board's latest student representative, high school senior Kiearalyn Mathis, was welcomed at the meeting.

According to a proposal for a student representative that was approved by the community in June 2020, a high school senior will be appointed each year. The liaison won't be able to vote or participate in executive sessions but will be able to be involved in discussions. The liaison spot would last for two years before another two-year proposal would have to be made.

Pirozzolo welcomed Mathis and said the board is "so happy to have you."

After the meeting, Mathis talked about why she wanted to take on the role.

"I thought it would be a good learning experience and also I thought it would be good to have a person of color to represent the school," she said. “Not to make it about color, but I feel like sometimes we're underrepresented and I feel like our problems are pushed to the side and I feel like when it's made about color, not everybody cares about it, so that's why I wanted to take this position."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.