Auburn school district hires independent consultant for diversity, equity and inclusion work

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has approved an independent consultant to provide diversity, equity and inclusion training.
A resolution approving an agreement for Dr. Sim Jonathan Covington Jr. to act as a consultant for the district was accepted by the board at a meeting Tuesday night.
According to the contract between Covington and the district, he would get paid up to $12,500 for diversity, equity and inclusion work. He would receive $5,000 "for a full-day staff development" on Oct. 29, the agreement continued, and would gain $7,500 for the development of a strategic plan with up to five goals.
The contract also said Covington agreed to terms and conditions such as carrying "professional and/or liability insurance" in an amount to be determined by the district. He will also have sole responsibility for payment of federal and state income taxes on earnings applicable to the agreement, the contract noted.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said that Covington, the chief diversity officer for Finger Lakes Community College, will be working with staff on professional learning with the district's strategic plan on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Pirozzolo said Covington's consultant role is separate from the executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion position that is included in the district's budget this year. Pirozzolo noted the district will be reposting that job.
He said he believes it is important all children feel accepted and have their needs met regardless of issues such as race, economic status and sexuality.
"We accept students of all cultures," Pirozzolo said.
In other news
• The school board's student representative for the 2021-22 was introduced.
The board's latest student representative, high school senior Kiearalyn Mathis, was welcomed at the meeting.
According to a proposal for a student representative that was approved by the community in June 2020, a high school senior will be appointed each year. The liaison won't be able to vote or participate in executive sessions but will be able to be involved in discussions. The liaison spot would last for two years before another two-year proposal would have to be made.
Pirozzolo welcomed Mathis and said the board is "so happy to have you."
After the meeting, Mathis talked about why she wanted to take on the role.
"I thought it would be a good learning experience and also I thought it would be good to have a person of color to represent the school," she said. “Not to make it about color, but I feel like sometimes we're underrepresented and I feel like our problems are pushed to the side and I feel like when it's made about color, not everybody cares about it, so that's why I wanted to take this position."
