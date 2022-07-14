Auburn school district holding diversity, equity and inclusion meet-and-greets

Community members will be able to speak and give feedback to two people involved in the Auburn Enlarged City School District's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

A tweet from the district's Twitter account said Auburn will be hosting meet-and-greets with Dr. Renee Burgess, executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion and instruction and Bill Berry, a consultant on the district's DEI work. The first is Friday, with other events in August and September. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing Burgess before the event Friday.

At its meeting in June, the board approved Burgess, the district's former director of English language arts, math and personalized learning, for the DEI position. A resolution from that agenda said Burgess would receive a four-year probationary appointment from March 23, 2022 to a tentative end of March 22, 2026, at a pro-rated salary of $110,000. During that same June board meeting, the body also approved Burgess' resignation as the ELA and math director, effective June 30.

Berry, the chair for the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace Board of Directors and the CEO and publisher of the literary and visual arts journal aaduna, was a DEI consultant for the district for the 2021-22 school year. He was approved to again serve as a consultant at a board meeting July 7.

In an interview with The Citizen Wednesday, Burgess said she took on the math and ELA role with the district in 2021. In late August, she is set to graduate and receive a doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher University in Rochester. She said the university's program included an emphasis on social justice, "so that was a main thread throughout all of my coursework in the doctorate program." She successfully defended her dissertation in June. Burgess has a master's degree in administration from Notre Dame of Maryland University and served as principal of Bolivar Road Elementary School in the Chittenango district for two years before working in Auburn.

She and Berry suggested the meet-and-greets to Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo several weeks ago and he liked the idea. Burgess had already reached out to community members to get their thoughts and input on diversity, equity and inclusion work. The educator talked about why she and Berry want to garner community feedback through these events.

"It's important because I feel as though that's who we serve, we serve the community, we serve the children in the community and they're our No. 1 priority," she said. "It's important that we engage in discussions around the people that are there to raise them and guide them and lead them."

Pirozzolo said New York state requires districts to have diversity, equity and inclusion plans, but Auburn began developing its strategic plan in 2020, about a year and a half before that mandate. Burgess is on the district's DEI committee and she and Berry have worked on that strategic plan with other committee members.

Pirozzolo said Burgess was the most qualified out of all of the candidates for the DEI director spot.

"This is her passion. This is what she wants to do," Pirozzolo said.

He also praised Burgess and Berry's suggestion for the meet-and-greets.

"It's a fantastic idea, and I think this is just the beginning. We're going to need to continue to engage our community and our parents. Everybody falls into diversity, equity and inclusion, we all do," Pirozzolo said. "But we really need parent engagement and community engagement to help us finalize and finish up our strategic plan. And then of course, executing our strategic plan is going to be the key piece to it."

Pirozzolo talked about why the district is paying both a DEI executive director and a consultant, since Berry is set to be paid $50,000 for his services, saying they are doing different tasks. Burgess is taking on instructional work, Pirozzolo said she will be gathering data regarding the diverse communities within the district's student population. Burgess will be working to ensure all students are academically successful and implementing interventions for students as needed, plus she will be working on enacting some DEI training with teachers, administrators, students and community members, with Berry providing DEI training to people as well.

Two people will be getting paid for DEI efforts due to the sheer amount of work required, Pirozzolo said.

"This job is not an eight o'clock to four o'clock. There's going to be a lot of evening presentations, there's a lot of meetings going to different organizations throughout Auburn, and to have one person covering all of that is impossible," he said.

Pirozzolo talked about the purpose of these meet-and-greets, saying the events are meant to give "community members or the parents an opportunity to come in and talk to us what their concerns are or to tell us what's going (well) what we need to expand on."