Auburn school district holding survey on high school renaming

The Auburn Enlarged City School District wants feedback from the community on the possible renaming of Auburn High School.
At Auburn's board of education meeting Wednesday, the board approved conducting a survey meant to gain input from community members on the name of the high school, the district said in a news release.
The survey will be on the district website, aecsd.education, through Monday May 31. It will also be available for those without computer access by going to the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave.
High school students kicked off a campaign in January to name the facility after iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident Harriet Tubman. The board approved a resolution in April setting up guidelines on making an independent community advisory panel on renaming the building, and creating a time frame for the public to nominate different names.
Last week, the board approved 36 different people for the panel, including students, school personnel and other community members, while 11 different potential names were suggested during the nomination period. April's resolution said the panel needs a recommendation before June 3 and the school board will consider the group's recommendation and vote on it at the June 8 board meeting for final approval or denial.