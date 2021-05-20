Auburn school district holding survey on high school renaming

The Auburn Enlarged City School District wants feedback from the community on the possible renaming of Auburn High School.

At Auburn's board of education meeting Wednesday, the board approved conducting a survey meant to gain input from community members on the name of the high school, the district said in a news release.

The survey will be on the district website, aecsd.education, through Monday May 31. It will also be available for those without computer access by going to the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave.