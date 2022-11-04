Auburn school district joining lawsuit against major vape company

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will join a lawsuit in the hopes of recouping money the district says it lost due to vaping on school property.

At an emergency meeting at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building Friday, the board approved a resolution to commence litigation involving vaping and electronic cigarettes. The resolution, included in the agenda, said the district was invited to join a lawsuit from other districts against the e-cigarette company Juul Labs and other entities involved in creating, marketing, selling and distributing of e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The resolution said Auburn students using such devices resulted in the district incurring "costs in the form of staff time, disciplinary proceedings, and other costs, with the expectation that these costs will only increase unless and until student use of these devices decreases."

The board wanted to join the litigation to discourage the rapid increase of e-cigarette use, seek compensation for the harm the district argued it has suffered from the use of such products and "end the marketing of e-cigarettes to children," the resolution continued. The resolution also involves appointing Ferrara Fiorenza PC, the district's law firm, and the Franz Law Group to authorize the agreement to provide legal services related to pursuing claims against Juul Labs and other connected parties.

Every board member present approved the resolution. Board members Matteo Bartolotta, Dr. Eli Hernandez, Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and Jim Van Arsdale were not at the meeting.

After the meeting, board president Ian Phillips talked about the effects vaping and e-cigarettes have had on the district.

"It's a new thing that we've had to deal with, both from a student health issue but also just the destructive nature to our schools ... the (vapor) detectors in all our bathrooms and policing that in our buildings, and so if we can be part of this lawsuit, we'll hopefully be able to recoup at least some of those costs and pass that on to our district," he said.

In September, Juul tentatively agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle an investigation from over 30 states into how it marketed its devices, with the states contending the company targeted young people in its marketing, causing a youth vaping crisis. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo previously said Ferrara Fiorenza contacted the district about joining the litigation around a year ago.

Preparations were being made for a resolution to go in front of the board at its Nov. 15 meeting, Pirozzolo said, but the law firm told the district Thursday morning that a litigation settlement may be finalized by Monday, Nov. 7, or Tuesday, Nov. 8. Friday's emergency meeting was intended for the board to approve the resolution before a settlement finalizes.

Pirozzolo said the issues Auburn has dealt with due to vaping, including students frequently using e-cigarettes and different costs, including vapor sensors being installed in each bathroom of the junior high school and high school. He said the district is concerned with the health risks connected to vaping.