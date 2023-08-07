The Auburn Enlarged City School District is considering changes to its policy on student usage of cellphones and other personal electronic devices while at school.

A public hearing was held July 25 on a proposed amendment to the district's code of conduct due to the distractions those devices can cause. Ian Phillips, president of the Auburn district's board of education, said before the hearing that board members have become increasingly concerned about how cellphone use in schools has impacted students' mental health and ability to learn.

Auburn's current policy says using electronic devices is strictly prohibited except in certain authorized cases. But the policy can be difficult to enforce, the board said in a news release before the hearing.

Phillips told The Citizen the proposed changes are a work in progress as board members, district administration and community members work "toward the shared goal of reducing cellphone distraction."

The proposed amendment, which is subject to change, says students will be allowed to bring personal electronic devices like cellphones to school, but the district will not be responsible, financially or otherwise, for the security of those devices. When students are on campus, devices will need to be stored in a safe place and shall not be used or removed unless authorized by a teacher or administrator.

For first offenses against the amended policy — where a phone is seen or heard on school grounds during school hours — the device must be immediately given to the adult who witnesses the offense for the rest of the day. If not, the device will be confiscated by administrative staff. The device will be available for pickup from the administrator's office at the end of the day — by the student if they gave the device to the adult, or by a caregiver if the student did not. For second offenses, caregivers will have to pick up the device regardless, and students who did not give the device to the adult will receive in-school suspension that day. For third and subsequent offenses, students will receive in-school suspension regardless, and out-of-school suspension if they didn't give the device to the adult.

Auburn school board members discussed the proposed amendment after the July hearing. Phillips said concerns have been raised about how the policy would be enforced, and the tension of constantly having to do so. Many districts in the state that have implemented similar policies use lockable pouches to store confiscated devices, though Phillips noted that is not part of the amendment. The Auburn board's policy committee has reviewed many such policies and communicated with districts that have implemented them, he added, including the Greece and Schoharie school districts.

Phillips went on to suggest the language of the amendment be tweaked before a second discussion in August, such as the use of the term "campus" instead of "school building." He used the example of a soccer game at an Auburn school, saying the policy should be written in a way that doesn't prohibit a student from using their phone to take a picture of their friend scoring a goal.

Two parents and one student spoke at the July 25 hearing, Phillips said. The parents supported reducing student cellphone usage at school, and suggested some language changes to make the policy amendment more precise. The student spoke against the amendment, and noted that she uses her cellphone to communicate with classmates while at school.

The Auburn board plans to continue communicating with districts that have implemented similar personal electronic device policies about their successes and shortcomings, Phillips said, in the interest of reducing distractions at its schools. More discussion is expected at the board's Aug. 15 meeting, which is the earliest it could approve the amendment to the policy.