Auburn school district plans to have students in-person five days a week

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District plans to return students to facilities five days a week in September, while following county guidance for them to wear masks.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo talked about the district's reopening plan at a board of education meeting Wednesday night. He said Auburn aims to open its doors for the 2021-22 school year with in-person education Monday through Friday.
"Our goal is to have our children in the classroom every day, and we are going to do it the healthiest way we possibly can," Pirozzolo said.
He added the district is working with the Cayuga County Health Department and "they're working on some guidance for us."
Children can be on buses as long as they have face masks on, he continued, and they will not have to socially distance on buses.
The health department recommended children wear masks while indoors at school facilities, he said. Pirozzolo said after the meeting that the district will follow social distancing guidelines "the best we can at three feet." Students will not need to wear masks as long as they are outside, but three feet of social distance outside will be encouraged. The district will encourage getting students "outside as much as we possibly can" in September, he said.
During that month, the district will reevaluate and determine whether masks will be required in October.
"We'll reevaluate every month until we are back to the normal running of our schools," Pirozzolo said.
During the meeting, he said classrooms will be distanced at three feet the best they can, but said there will be times that won't be possible due to class sizes. He also said there will be assigned seating charts to keep things consistent for possible contact tracing if there is a COVID-19 case and building principals have been creative about lunch schedules.
"The reason we're doing this, whether you agree with masks or not, it has to do with quarantining. Because we have to quarantine our students under health guidelines," Pirozzolo said. "What we're trying to do is create situations where we're not going to have to quarantine our children so that they don't miss in-person learning."
The district is also set to continue disinfecting its facilities. Pirozzolo also said the district noticed that COVID-19 spread wasn't happening in the buildings during the last school year. He said things could change, and that Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy has been working with the district.
"She's trying to support what we're doing, she wants all these kids back in school in-person. She just wants us to make sure we're taking extra precaution so that we can keep our buildings open," Pirozzolo said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.