Auburn school district plans to have students in-person five days a week

During that month, the district will reevaluate and determine whether masks will be required in October.

"We'll reevaluate every month until we are back to the normal running of our schools," Pirozzolo said.

During the meeting, he said classrooms will be distanced at three feet the best they can, but said there will be times that won't be possible due to class sizes. He also said there will be assigned seating charts to keep things consistent for possible contact tracing if there is a COVID-19 case and building principals have been creative about lunch schedules.

"The reason we're doing this, whether you agree with masks or not, it has to do with quarantining. Because we have to quarantine our students under health guidelines," Pirozzolo said. "What we're trying to do is create situations where we're not going to have to quarantine our children so that they don't miss in-person learning."

The district is also set to continue disinfecting its facilities. Pirozzolo also said the district noticed that COVID-19 spread wasn't happening in the buildings during the last school year. He said things could change, and that Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy has been working with the district.

"She's trying to support what we're doing, she wants all these kids back in school in-person. She just wants us to make sure we're taking extra precaution so that we can keep our buildings open," Pirozzolo said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.