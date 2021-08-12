Auburn school district principal hired for administrative role

After the resolution for Mahunik's new job passed Tuesday, board president Ian Phillips acknowledged her during the meeting, which prompted applause from the board and the audience. Mahunik then walked to the podium to speak.

"I just wanted to say 'Thank you' for this opportunity to move in to this role. I'm excited to be able to support the teachers and the building leaders as we work to continue to improve and grow so that we're providing a well-rounded education for our students," she said before taking a seat at the table with the board members and other district administrators.

After Mahunik took her seat, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo praised her.

"We're very excited to have her joining our cabinet," he said. "We're looking forward to working with you and moving our children to the next level."

The board also passed a resolution for an unpaid leave of absence for Melissa O'Donnell, the district's director of English/language arts, math, and personalized learning, while another resolution appointing O'Donnell as the interim Seward elementary principal was also approved.

