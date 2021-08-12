Auburn school district principal hired for administrative role

AUBURN — A longtime Auburn Enlarged City School District educator is taking on an administrative position.
The district's board of education approved a resolution for Amy Mahunik, Seward Elementary School principal, to become Auburn's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at its meeting Wednesday night. Mahunik, whose 21 years with the district have included being a principal, teacher and coach, was approved for a term that started Thursday and ends Aug. 11, 2024, according to an addendum to the agenda.
The curriculum and instruction role previously belonged to Sarah Cupelli, who joined the district in that capacity in January 2020 before she was approved to become Auburn's assistant superintendent of personnel at a board meeting on July 20. Cupelli took over for Jeff Evener, who was previously the assistant superintendent for personnel and operations. He resigned earlier that month to become the assistant superintendent for curriculum in the Homer Central School District.
After the resolution for Mahunik's new job passed Tuesday, board president Ian Phillips acknowledged her during the meeting, which prompted applause from the board and the audience. Mahunik then walked to the podium to speak.
"I just wanted to say 'Thank you' for this opportunity to move in to this role. I'm excited to be able to support the teachers and the building leaders as we work to continue to improve and grow so that we're providing a well-rounded education for our students," she said before taking a seat at the table with the board members and other district administrators.
After Mahunik took her seat, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo praised her.
"We're very excited to have her joining our cabinet," he said. "We're looking forward to working with you and moving our children to the next level."
The board also passed a resolution for an unpaid leave of absence for Melissa O'Donnell, the district's director of English/language arts, math, and personalized learning, while another resolution appointing O'Donnell as the interim Seward elementary principal was also approved.
