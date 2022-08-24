Auburn school district receiving state grant to support homeless students

The New York State Education Department is awarding millions in grants to school districts statewide, including Auburn, to assist homeless students.

The department awarded over $7 million to various educational entities throughout New York to support 116,500 students in temporary housing in more than Local Education Agencies in the state, the department said in a news release Aug. 17. The funding was authorized by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act.

Among the education agencies getting grants are 27 school districts, including the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Five Boards of Cooperative Educational Services-led consortiums, three district-led consortiums and one charter school consortium are receiving funds from the grants as well, the release said.

“Students should be free to learn without anxiety or fear of their temporary housing status. These grants will be used to ease some of those concerns, so students are better able to focus on learning," Dr. Betty A. Rosa, the state education commissioner, said in the release. "From services like tutoring to health care to establishing learning environments at shelters and providing violence prevention programs, the strategies these awardees develop will provide critical assistance for homeless students and their families.”

Activities through McKinney-Vento funds need to facilitate students' improved engagement, attendance and academic success in temporary housing, the release added.

"Applicants developed plans to address a student’s social-emotional, academic, physical, and mental health needs in the proposals they submitted for their McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program," the department said.

Every application that was developed needed to demonstrate a "well-developed project," the department said, including activities such as coordinating counseling services; facilitating mentoring or tutoring programs; professional development; family support programming; transportation to and from extracurricular activities; preschool outreach; weekend food programs and "physical improvements to shelter or school space to create a safe and supportive educational environment."

The award amounts for the grants were based on the three-year average number of students in temporary housing identified for each Local Education Agency. Agencies consisting of under 100 students had the chance to enter with consortiums to apply for the money.

Various education agency applications included plans for making and implementing trauma-sensitive programs. The grant period is from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2025. Funding for years two and three is set to be awarded at the same level as year one.

The one-year grant award for the Auburn district is $124,883, which is $374,649 for the three-year award.

“The pandemic and economic turmoil that came with it exacerbated uncertainty for many families and increased the number of students who face housing insecurity. Studies show that education is the most important long-term prevention strategy to address youth homelessness. Using this funding, schools and districts are better able to ensure that our state’s homeless children have equal access to the same educational opportunities as their peers," Dr. Lester W. Young Jr., the chancellor for the education department's Board of Regents, said in the news release.