The Auburn Enlarged City School District has not yet secured a replacement for its outgoing business official — and finding someone with just the right background is going to be a difficult task.

The district board of education approved the retirement of the district's business official, Lisa Green, at a meeting in April. Her retirement is effective July 29. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told The Citizen on July 14 the district has not yet hired someone to fill the role.

Most of the applicants have not met the specific requirements for a district business official job. Pirozzolo said it can be either an administrative position, with an applicant who has an educational administrative degree in business management, or it can be a civil service spot, where someone is on the district's civil service list after they have successfully taken a test.

Auburn ordered the civil service test over two years ago but due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, that test wasn't administered for the district until June 2023. Pirozzolo doesn't anticipate the district receiving the results until October or November, well past Green's retirement.

However, Auburn hopes to have Green still work for the district periodically until a new business official is found. Pirozzolo said the district plans to have a contract in front of the Auburn school board by the July 25 meeting where Green would perform business official duties as needed. The contract is also set to include Green training the district's new official once a candidate is hired.

Pirozzolo said the district is "waiting for a successful candidate to come through" and the business official spot is a "very, very tough job to fill." It's a unique position, he said, adding that applicants from civil service usually have more of an accounting background. He noted administrative applicants often lack that accounting background but have the administrative experience on "what to spend the money (on,) for programming and kids."

"To find somebody that has both of those backgrounds is very difficult, having the accounting (background) and the school district or academic, administrative school functioning. It's tough to find somebody that has both of those backgrounds," Pirozzolo continued. "One of the things that we're concerned with is, again, we've got to have some type of accounting background when it comes to budgeting and balancing the books, understanding where all the sources of revenue come in from, especially when you have several grants that you use on top of your general fund, so it's a very, very tough position to fill for school districts."

Praising Green's ability and experience, Pirozzolo said she "will be sorely missed." Adding that the Auburn district has an over $100 million budget for the 2023-23 school year, "it's key that we find the right person for this position," Pirozzolo said.