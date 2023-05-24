Community members will be able to provide feedback on the Auburn Enlarged City School District's diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan at an event next month.

A community forum will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Carriage House Theater at the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, 203 Genesee St., according to a graphic on the event from a post on the Auburn district's Facebook page. Participants are invited to a presentation about the district's DEI strategic plan, the graphic said, adding that attendees can give ideas and suggestions.

Dr. Renee Burgess, Auburn's executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion and instruction, and Bill Berry, consultant on the district's DEI work, will also be at the event. Burgess, who used to be the director of English language arts, math and personalized learning for the Auburn district, was approved for the DEI director role by the Auburn board of education in June 2022. She received a doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher University in Rochester in August 2022. Burgess also has a master's degree in administration from Notre Dame of Maryland University and was principal of Bolivar Road Elementary School in the Chittenango district for two years before joining the Auburn district.

Berry, chair of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace Board of Directors CEO and publisher of aaduna, a literary and visual arts journal, served as the district's DEI consultant for the 2021-22 school year and was approved to again be a consultant at a July 2022 board meeting.