Auburn school district to hold virtual listening session Monday

After holding a listening event last month where the Auburn Enlarged City School District heard community concerns, an online session is set for next week.
The virtual listening session is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, according to a news release on the district's website. Attendees are asked to register for the online event through a Google Docs form. The link to the form is included on the news release. A link will be sent out to those who register.
Auburn board of education members will host the event, the school district said, and it will be moderated by Kara Georgi, a district parent and trainer of the "community cafe discussion approach and a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework.
"The session, broken into two parts, will focus on understanding the supports needed for a successful reopening and developing a safe and welcoming school environment," the district said.
One session, "Starting Off the School Year Right," is set to be held from 7 to 8 p.m., while the other, "School Safety & Climate," is scheduled for 8 to 9 p.m. Those who attend both virtual sessions are asked to click the boxes for both.
The event will follow a community cafe format, which is "a platform where all participants engage in discussion prompts where everyone is an equal participant, regardless of title." The district said the format has been used as a parent engagement activity at Seward Elementary School for over six years and has become one of the action steps for Auburn's District Comprehensive Improvement Plan.
A similar approach was originally planned for the first listening session in late July, which was co-facilitated by Georgi, but there was some confusion over what the event's format would be. People at that in-person meeting said they expected to be able to raise specific concerns with the board of education, such as school board member conduct and how the district is handling bullying, and get responses from the board.
Due to this, the first half of that event shifted to how meetings could be improved in the future, and people later in the meeting were able to say what they wanted to say to the limited number of board members present.