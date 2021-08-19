Auburn school district to hold virtual listening session Monday

The event will follow a community cafe format, which is "a platform where all participants engage in discussion prompts where everyone is an equal participant, regardless of title." The district said the format has been used as a parent engagement activity at Seward Elementary School for over six years and has become one of the action steps for Auburn's District Comprehensive Improvement Plan.

A similar approach was originally planned for the first listening session in late July, which was co-facilitated by Georgi, but there was some confusion over what the event's format would be. People at that in-person meeting said they expected to be able to raise specific concerns with the board of education, such as school board member conduct and how the district is handling bullying, and get responses from the board.

Due to this, the first half of that event shifted to how meetings could be improved in the future, and people later in the meeting were able to say what they wanted to say to the limited number of board members present.

