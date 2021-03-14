Auburn school district to host online discussion on hybrid, remote learning

The Auburn Enlarged City School District will be holding an online forum on helping families with hybrid and remote learning.

The District Community Café event will be held via the videoconferencing platform Zoom 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, according to a news release on the district's website. The discussion will be focused on supporting children and families with the district's remote-only education model and its hybrid model amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and on sharing ideas to make it more manageable, the news release said.

All parents and guardians of Auburn district students are welcome. Questions for parents or guardians for the event include what approaches have worked for their children while following schedules and finishing school work, and how they've helped their children build independent skills over the last year.

Facilitators for the event include Casey Park Elementary School Principal Kelly Garback and Seward Elementary School Principal Amy Mahunik. Parents and guardians were emailed the Zoom meeting link, meeting ID and passcode to join on March 10. Those who didn't get the email can request the information by reaching out to Mahunik at (315) 255-8604 or AmyMahunik@aecsd.education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0