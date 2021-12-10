Auburn school district: Violence threat 'simply rumors' but police presence increased

The Auburn Enlarged City School District put out a statement Friday morning saying it and the Auburn Police Department have determined that reports of a violence threat at the high school were "rumors" and not credible.

Many families kept their students home from high school Friday because of concerns about reports that were circulating on social media.

Rumors about a planned attack on the school Friday said a note was found in a school bathroom. That was not true, the district said.

"The investigation determined that a note was never found and all of the social media posts were simply rumors," the district's statement said.

“There was never a threat made regarding a violent act occurring on Friday, but we take any potential threat very seriously,” said Jeffrey Pirozzolo, superintendent of schools, in the press release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have additional police officers at our schools today for added safety and security, but again, there is no active, credible threat against any of our school buildings."

The district urged anyone who knows of or suspects violent threats made against our schools to notify the school principal and superintendent immediately so an investigation can start.

The rumor about violence Friday at the high school began earlier in the week and the district and police investigated. A call was placed to parents of high school students on Wednesday informing them that an investigation had found no credible threat. The APD issued a similar statement in a press release on Thursday.

Police said other school districts throughout New York and the country have been experiencing similar reports of threats, which have escalated since a deadly school shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30.

In an interview after the district's statement was released, Pirozzolo said there was a high volume of student absences at the high school Friday, although he did not yet know the specific number. While saying he understands the concerns of parents who kept children home, he said the situation is also frustrating.

"This is what social media does ... it spreads like wildfire," he said.

The superintendent said it's possible the unfounded rumor about violence on Friday could have also been influenced by recent situations in which the district dealt with issues involving specific students.

“Any threat of violence against or within any of our schools are dealt with appropriately, which include school discipline and a referral to law enforcement,” Pirozzolo he said in the press release.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1