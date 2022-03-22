Auburn school district's 2022-23 budget includes potential 2.5% tax levy bump

A possible 2.5% tax levy increase is currently a part of the 2022-23 Auburn Enlarged City School District's proposed budget, but that number could go down if the state continues to follow through on its plan to fund its school aid formula.

Lisa Green, the district's business official, gave a summary of the current spending plan at a board of education meeting Tuesday night, ahead of Gov. Kathy Hochul's finalized state budget.

The district's tax levy increase is currently set to be 2.5%, or $835,795, but Green noted the levy boost will be reduced if Auburn gets additional aid from the final state budget.

The district is currently expected to receive a total state aid increase during an ongoing state effort to fully fund the district's foundation aid formula over a three-year period. The district has long argued it is owed millions more per year if the foundation aid formula was fully funded.

Despite expressing optimism for the district's budget shortly after Hochul announced the proposed state budget in January, Green said in an email before the meeting that increased salaries, benefits and BOCES costs "are still more than what our increase in state aid is," which is why the current proposed 2.5% tax levy jump is necessary and why a fund balance would be needed to balance the budget.

At Tuesday's meeting, school board president Ian Phillips said "if we are successful in this years-long journey of getting our fair share from New York state, we will lower our tax levy (for this year.)

"If our elected officials do that they should have done 10 years ago and they decide to do it this year and we're all hopeful for it, then we will adjust that," Phillips said.

Auburn's total spending amount for the 2022-23 year is estimated to be $90,286,532. The district plans to use its fund balance to cover a preliminary deficit of $2,520,544. Green said before the meeting the district's spending increase is currently estimated to be $6.4 million.

Green said during the meeting the district has $9,129,714 in its current unassigned fund balance, which is 10.1% of the budget. She said while that is higher than the state real property tax law's legal limit of 4% of unrestricted fund balance, using that estimated $2.5 million to cover the deficit would bring the district's unassigned fund balance down to 7.3%.

Noting "there has been talk at the state level" of increasing that level to 8%, Green said if that happened, the district would be in compliance.

"In the event that doesn't happen, then we are lowering our fund balance toward that 4% limit," Green said.

The board is expected to adopt a finalized budget at its April 5 meeting at the Auburn High School Library, with an interactive budget conversation at 6 p.m., where the budget will be explained and members of the public can ask questions.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

