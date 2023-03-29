AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District's 2023-24 proposed budget currently includes a potential 1.99% tax levy and some new staff additions.

Lisa Green, Auburn's business official, gave a presentation on the current recommended budget to the board of education Tuesday night. The summary included some potential budget elements the board previously discussed at a budget workshop. While Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2023-24 early budget proposal was released Feb. 1, the governor's finalized numbers haven't come out yet.

A slide on 2023-24 budget totals said the district's current anticipated revenues are $97,768,805 — assuming a proposed tax levy boost of 1.99% — with expenditures of $100,268,805. Under these numbers, Auburn's preliminary deficit would come to $250,000, but the district plans to equal that out by taking $250,000 out of its fund balance.

This preliminary budget includes staff additions such as a dean of students and security monitor for Auburn Junior High School and an assistant public relations specialist. There would also be five STEM teachers, but Green noted those would be five repurposed current classroom teachers. Two music teachers would be added due to the district's planned revival of Auburn's fourth-grade instrumental music program, which was cut in 2011. The current planned 2023-24 budget also includes $25,000 for instrument purchases.

The slides said the current proposed budget includes using $3.6 million of the district's unassigned fund balance, which would be from using $2.5 million of it for the budget and $1.1 million for an emergency boiler project at Herman Elementary School.

Green also noted in an email to The Citizen before the presentation that the current amount of foundation aid the district is slated to get is $44,425,526. Foundation aid is the most basic form of aid districts receive. The district is also currently set to get $59,290,905 in total state aid for 2023-24, Green said, which would be a 17.6% uptick from the current year.

Auburn is currently set to receive a foundation aid increase of around $8 million, or 22.4%, for the 2023-24 school year. The 2023-24 school year will be the last of a three-year effort from the state to raise school districts' foundation aid up to the amount intended in the state formula for determining how much districts get.

After the meeting, Ian Phillips, Auburn school board president, talked about the proposed 1.99% tax levy bump in light of the potential $8 million increase. He noted that possible levy is under the Auburn's state-imposed tax cap of 2.32%.

"In light of that and the increased state aid, we're going below, but the problem is the foundation aid is one-time money, right, but we have long-term costs, so people's salaries, inflation, everything grows. So in order to not hit people with a big bill at one time, we do small, incremental changes," he said. "Inflation's 8% right now, so (that proposed 1.99% tax levy) is well below inflation."