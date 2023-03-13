Due to the winter storm expected to hit the Auburn area Monday and Tuesday, the Auburn Enlarged City School District has postponed its upcoming Electrify Your Symphony concert that was originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

The district announced the concert will be rescheduled a night and will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Auburn High School auditorium, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for Auburn students.