Auburn school listening event a first step to more open communication

AUBURN — The Auburn school board held a listening session Wednesday to hear from the community, and what they heard is that there is still a lot of work to be done.
People gathered in the high school library were asked to give one word to sum up how they feel about the district and a word to sum up how they feel about the school board. For the board, people came up with words such as "unethical," "political" and "bullies." Words such as "unsupported," burned out," "hurting" and "unprepared" were used for the district.
The district announced the event last week, two days after a heavily attended board meeting on July 20 ended with people shouting at each other and police responding to the high school.
Wednesday night's meeting was co-facilitated by Kara Georgi, trainer of the "community café" approach of discussion and a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework, and Melissa O'Donnell, the Auburn school district's director of English/language arts, math, and personalized learning. They told the group they wanted them to feel comfortable, and talked about a plan to break everyone into small groups.
Over the last few months, increased numbers of residents have attended school board meetings. During the public comments portion of meetings, residents have brought forward concerns about issues such as the district's handling of bullying, board members implementing personal and political agendas and the process for a possible renaming of Auburn High School, which the board later voted to pause.
Facilitators were originally going to break people up into smaller groups Wednesday, but some attendees said they thought they were going to be allowed to give their specific concerns to the board and get responses back. Though there were clear tensions in the room, the discussion remained civil.
Georgi said the event had been structured for breakout groups because "we heard many more people wanted their voices heard than what that 15 minutes" of a board meeting's public comments portion would be able to provide. Others pointed out that not every school board member was at Wednesday's meeting. Isabelle Wellauer, who ran for a school board seat in May, said she felt the event was "mis-marketed."
The conversation eventually turned to how meetings could be improved for the future, and allowing people time to say the things they wanted to say to the board and get responses back. Georgi said there were plans for more meetings in the future.
"It's not one meeting. This is going to be a lot of meetings. This is going to be a lot of hard work, for us, for the staff, most importantly, for our school board," she said.
Michael Wellauer, Isabelle's husband, said there are specific issues that they and other people in the community want responses from the board on. He suggested having agendas with specific topics for future meetings.
