Auburn school listening event a first step to more open communication

AUBURN — The Auburn school board held a listening session Wednesday to hear from the community, and what they heard is that there is still a lot of work to be done.

People gathered in the high school library were asked to give one word to sum up how they feel about the district and a word to sum up how they feel about the school board. For the board, people came up with words such as "unethical," "political" and "bullies." Words such as "unsupported," burned out," "hurting" and "unprepared" were used for the district.

The district announced the event last week, two days after a heavily attended board meeting on July 20 ended with people shouting at each other and police responding to the high school.