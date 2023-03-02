AUBURN — Auburn Enlarged City School District officials have expressed concern over costs and other factors involved with a state mandate for all new school buses to be electric by 2027.

The topic came up during an Auburn board of education meeting Tuesday night when business official Lisa Green spoke about the program component of the district's proposed 2023-24 budget, which includes transportation costs.

Board member Francis "C.J." Calarco mentioned "they're pushing for electric vehicles, for the buses and whatnot," and asked Green if that is "something that pertains to us districtwide or does that go to First Student," the transportation company the Auburn district has contracted with for several years.

Green said First Student would have to purchase the electric buses, "but it's going to come back to us when our contract's up."

New York state's 2022-23 budget established a commitment for every new school bus purchased to be zero emission by 2027, with all school buses in operation required to be electric by 2035, according to the state Energy Research and Development Authority.

The state is providing districts with $500 million for all-electric buses through the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, which New York voters approved last fall.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo shared the concern about the eventual requirement for purchased buses to be electric.

"There's so many issues with how that's going about, because No. 1 is, communities, taxpayers, have to vote on those," he said, referring to a requirement that school bus purchases go to a public vote. "These buses are four times the cost of a regular bus, so if communities vote 'no' on them, I don't know how the purchases going to happen."

Pirozzolo also said some electric buses need to be charged after 100 miles and that it takes eight hours to fully charge them. Using the example of a school district with over 150 square miles to cover for bus runs, he asked, "where are you going to stop to charge these buses?"

Adding that "there's a lot of issues that have to be ironed out before this even is possible to do," Pirozzolo said, these costs are going to be built into Auburn's contract costs because the district subcontracts its transportation services.

"That's a good question, C.J., because that's going to be a huge cost," he said.

Calarco asked if the district would receive increased aid along with the extra cost, to which Green said, "we should, yeah."

Board president Ian Phillips said he anticipates "the state is going to foot some of the bill," but mentioned a potential concern of his own. He said that when the state previously required school districts to have pre-kindergarten programs, Auburn contracted that service out while other districts kept it in-house. The districts that followed the in-house approach have received more aid from the state for the programs.

"The school districts that started pre-K programs and kept it in-house, they got a big windfall of money over the last two years. We didn't get that, because we contract out our pre-K," he said. "So if we have (to) subcontract out, we're not going to get, 'Here's your money to buy your buses. We get aided on our transportation aid, but if there is some kind of windfall to pay for electric buses we wouldn't receive that."

Pirozzolo also brought up that capital projects would need to be done to install charging stations for these electric buses, and asked, "can our own grids take all that increase, because right now they're struggling as it is."

Calarco later noted he believed "the grid will evolve over time" and added "things change, so I think that right now, at least from what I've looked at, there's huge incentives for these vehicles and I feel like maybe sooner than later, we don't want to lose out. ... If there's grants that are available, take it while it's there before it's gone."

Pirozzolo replied, "We'll have a conversation with the board, I would imagine, within the next year or two, (about) do we start purchasing our own buses at that point."

Phillips said that when the district was previously not getting its bus runs met at one point, "we had conversations about, 'is there a better way to do this?' So that's another long discussion that we're not prepared to have tonight, but there's a lot of discussions around transportation in the next few years that we'll have to have."

Speaking with The Citizen Wednesday, Pirozzolo brought up more potential issues with the mandate, such as if more charging stations would need to be put in outside of where a district's buses are located.

"If you have to put them in periodic places throughout your communities ... where do you put these extra charging stations so that they can charge if they go over the mileage?" he said.

Pirozzolo also raised the possibility of a situation where students need to go destination that is 200 miles away while potentially using buses that may need to charge after 100 miles.

"How are they going to get there on one of our buses, now what do we do, now if we've got to go pay and have a charger company come in because we don't have enough bus range to get our kids from Point A to Point B," Pirozzolo said.

He said he believes there are different barriers to be considered "before you jump forward into something like this."

"I think that somebody thinks of a great idea for the environment, but they don't understand all the other obstacles that school districts are going to face," Pirozzolo said. "So before you institute a new law you really better be doing your homework to figure out exactly what needs to be done."