Auburn school principal resigns after two months

An elementary school principal in the Auburn Enlarged City School District has resigned two months into the academic year.

At an Auburn board of education meeting Oct. 25, the district appointed Miguelina Cuevas-Post as the interim principal of Casey Park Elementary School to replace Jenette Mistretta, who began as the building's principal Aug. 10.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told The Citizen Tuesday that Mistretta resigned last week and that Cuevas-Post will fill in until a new leader is hired. Pirozzolo said Mistretta didn't give a reason for her resignation, which was effective Monday, Oct. 31.

The Casey Park principal vacancy has been posted, Pirozzolo said, adding the district hopes to have the role filled by the end of the year.

Cuevas-Post, who retired several years ago as principal at Owasco Elementary School, will be paid $550 a day, according to the agenda for the school board's Oct. 25 meeting.

According to a stipulation of settlement between the Auburn district and Mistretta, which was approved by the board at the Oct. 25 meeting, Mistretta's resignation was voluntary. It states Mistretta and the district agree to not take legal action against each other.

Auburn will continue Mistretta's current health, vision and dental coverages through Dec. 31. Mistretta's share of the monthly premiums — $492.84 per month, $985.68 total — will be deducted "from her vacation and personal leave check," the agreement said. The district will compensate Mistretta for her 20 unused vacation days and three unused personal days at a daily rate of $402.30, coming to $9,252.90 total. After the deductions from insurance premiums, the final check will total $8,267.22 and be issued no later than Nov. 15.

After an August board meeting where she was appointed, Mistretta told The Citizen she had worked in the Putnam Valley Central School District for 16 years, first as an elementary teacher, then as an assistant principal and finally as director of curriculum and instruction. She resigned from that district in June 2021 to take care of personal and family matters and moved to central New York that summer, she said.