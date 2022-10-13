Auburn schools audit mostly positive; district asked to reduce unassigned fund balance

AUBURN — An audit of the Auburn Enlarged City School District's finances was largely positive, but the district was warned to reduce its unassigned fund balance to comply with state regulations.

During a meeting Tuesday, Gregg Evans, partner with the accounting firm The Bonadio Group, gave a presentation to the board of education on the audit of the district's financial statements as of June 30. A copy of the firm's audit report given to The Citizen did not note any material weaknesses in the district's financials.

Evans told the board their responsibility "is the numbers in these financial statements" while he said his responsibility is to give an opinion on those numbers.

"Happy to report it's an unmodified opinion, which means it's a clean opinion, the highest level of assurance that we can give. Had we come in and the records were not in good shape or they weren't able to provide supporting documentation for the numbers in those financial statements, we'd have a different opinion, so again, this is where we want to be," he said.

However, Evans later said it was found that Auburn's unassigned fund balance was about three times higher than the legal limit of 4% of unrestricted fund balance for districts, under the state's real property tax law.

"You had anticipated using $1.4 million of your fund balance for the year. That didn't happen. You actually ended up increasing that fund balance by $3.9 million. So what does that leave you with? You were able to increase your reserves and in your unassigned fund balance, which is truly, no strings attached, your savings account, you ended up with about 12% of next year's budget," Evans said. "I point that out because New York state says that number should be 4%, so my advice to you tonight is to make sure you come up with a plan to get that number down to 4%, or the board of New York state will likely be looking at that at some point."

He then talked about "what drives that."

"Over the last couple of years, we've certainly had a lot of swings in revenue, both state and federal, so budgeting becomes tough. The other piece of that is employee benefits, which, this year was a favorable balance of about $3 million, so again, a very tough number to predict when you're doing a budget but at some point we expect those numbers to creep back up to pre-pandemic levels," Evans said.

After Evans finished, Lisa Green, Auburn's business official, said the district had never exceeded that 4% unassigned fund balance limit before the pandemic. In April 2020, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said the governor would be able to announce adjustments to aid on a quarterly basis. Although those changes never came, Green said that prompted Auburn to set that fund balance higher than 4%. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo previously said the district exceeded that 4% regulation in order to pay back what could have been removed through those aid adjustments.

Green said expenditures are down and the district saw some savings due to the impact of the outbreak. She said when the district was doing remote learning, it saved money on costs such as transportation and substitute teachers. Green added that federal grant money Auburn received "takes some pressure off the general fund, we can run expenses through that."

"We have that money, we're spending federal money that maybe is allowing us to keep more money in the general fund," she added. "But we are developing a plan to bring that fund balance down. We're looking at some one-time purchases that we can do to use that fund balance and get it down to the 4% level. We know that where it needs to be."

The district has argued for the state to increase that 4% limit for unassigned fund balances to at least 8%, saying "Every school, I think, believes that." Evans noted school districts are the only municipal entities held to that 4% limit.

Green said the audit went well and praised the efforts of district's treasurer, Tessa Crawford, who started earlier this year. Green said the district's expenditures were below what they budgeted for, "we came in very close to our budgeted revenue amounts."

"Everything was positive in the report, and really, the only possibly negative thing is that our fund balance was more than the 4%," Green said. "But in my opinion, that's a good problem to have, is to have more money than you need, because then we can take advantage of that, use it to purchase something that the district needs, that the students need. Better than us being too low in our fund balance and then we have to raise taxes more."

Evans said the district's financial documents were "fairly stated," meaning there was documentation to back up those statements.

"A clean opinion, no findings, so that's exactly what the district should strive for," he said.

The audit said that as of June 30, Auburn's total liabilities, or the amount the district owes, exceeded its assets, or what it owns, by $178,040,577, the district's net position. As June 30, 2021, the district's total liabilities exceeded its assets by $189,701,593, so there was an increase of $11,661,016 from 2021 to 2022.