Auburn schools business official presents executive and capital aspects of 2021-22 budget

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education was given explanations on key elements of the district's 2022-23 budget.

Lisa Green, Auburn's business official, gave a presentation to the board on the administrative and capital components of the budget for the district's upcoming school year at a meeting Feb. 8. She previously expressed optimism during a presentation on Auburn's early budget outlook in late January. Green is set to talk about the program component of the budget at the board's March 8 meeting.

Employee benefits always take up a "big portion" of the district's budget, Green said Tuesday.

"Not including salaries, just employee benefits account typically for about 25% of our total budget," she said.

The total amount related to such benefits in the current 2021-22 budget is $20,493,345, while benefits come to $21,449,505 for the current proposed 2022-23 budget, according to Green's presentation. Medical insurance takes up the majority of the costs for employee benefits, with $13,100,000 for the current budget and $13,700,000 for the proposed 2022-23 amount.

Green said the Employee Retirement System, for non-instructional employees, is set to be 11.6% of salaries for this upcoming year, down from 16.2% of salaries. That is set to account for a decrease of about $200,000 in ERS costs for next year. However, the Teacher Retirement System, for instructional staff, is poised to see a boost of being 9.8% of salaries to 10.25% for the upcoming school year.

"Overall, we are still seeing about a $200,000 increase in pension costs," Green said.

Under personnel, the district has $662,358 total for the current year and $683,784 overall for the 2022-23 budget. Salaries — for the assistant superintendent for personnel, two personnel clerks and a part-time human resources clerk — are set to come to $267,784 for the upcoming year, with $231,858 for the current year's budget.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.