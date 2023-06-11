AUBURN — Bill Berry said the Auburn Enlarged City School District's diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan is meant to evolve as time goes on and prepare students for the world of the future.

Berry, consultant on the school district's DEI work, and Dr. Renee Burgess, Auburn's executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion and instruction, spoke to over 15 people about an event on the district's DEI strategic plan at the Carriage House Theater at the Cayuga Museum of History and Art Wednesday afternoon. The district's approach is a "long-range plan," Berry said, particularly in regards to diversification and including people.

"Just economically, this region is going to look a certain way 10-15 years from now. Do we ignore that or do we start right now, preparing our students so that when they graduate from high school and they go on to college or if they don't go on to college, they're well-equipped to be part of that economic resurgence of this particular community," he continued. "So it's kind of long-range thinking, it will always change and everybody in this room is a participant."

New York state requires districts to have diversity, equity and inclusion plans, but Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo previously said Auburn began developing its strategic plan in 2020, around a year and a half prior to that directive. Burgess told attendees Wednesday the district DEI plan includes four main priorities.

According to the presentation from Berry and Burgess, the first priority is recruiting a culturally and ethnically diverse teaching staff and retaining all teachers. Burgess said that priority encompasses three different goals, including "defining and expanding internal leadership, ladders for opportunities of advancement within our district. Another goal is giving orientation for newly hired employees "to facilitate their successful transition into employment," the slides said. To that end, Burgess noted that at this year's new teacher orientation, she and Berry went on a bus tour the district's newly hired staff members.

"We were able to go to each of our school communities because we know they're all very different, and show all of the staff that (were) hired the school buildings throughout the district," she said, adding that that opportunity may not have been available recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said the tour gave new staff a perspective "on what Auburn is and what it encompasses."

The second priority involves professional learning to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, the presentation said, and the third is related to holding celebrations "to enhance and empower community building and belonging." The slides said that by Sept 30, all eight district buildings will have plans to use at least one appropriate space within their buildings to showcase students and staffs' accomplishments each month, starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

"Also looking at celebrations, successes, possible heritage months, and so know that our schools do a really good job of highlighting and showcasing student work but we want to make sure that it's being done in an equitable fashion and possibly showcasing particular pieces that may not be showcased at this time and really representative of not only the school building but the community and the world in general," Burgess said.

Fostering a safe, welcoming and affirming environment is the fourth priority under the plan. Adding that the district wants to make students feel safe within the school buildings, Burgess said there was a survey for students held earlier this year assessing whether students feel safe in school, with 87.2% of respondents at the elementary school saying they feel and 50.5% saying they feel safe at the secondary level. The goal within that priority, the slides said, is that June 30, 2024, the amount of district students saying they feel safe will increase by 5% as measured by the 2023 survey results. After the event, Berry noted the district will also be trying to determine what students mean in terms of safety.

The presentation also noted action items, collaborations with other entities, a job recruitment flier and communication efforts with stakeholders that have been implemented already. Burgess said after the meeting that some of the priorities included in the DEi plan are imbedded in the district strategic plan and that she and Berry have been working on some of these DEI priorities since March 2022.