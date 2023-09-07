The Auburn Enlarged City School District is joining other school districts in taking legal action against social media companies due to their effects of their platforms on student mental health.

At its Aug. 29 meeting, Auburn's board of education approved a resolution allowing the district to begin litigation against the companies.

Every board member present at the meeting voted for the resolution. It authorizes Ferrara Fiorenza PC, the district's law firm, and Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP to file suit "against any appropriate parties" seeking compensation for damages suffered by the district and its students due to the development, marketing and operation of social media platforms.

While no particular company is named, the resolution said the district has continually dealt with significant issues connected to students using social media. It has created "a substantial and ongoing interruption of and disturbance" to the district's educational mission, the resolution continued. The district said these problems have "resulted in the diversion of substantial resources in an attempt to abate and prevent" social media use. Social media also poses a significant risk to Auburn students' health and well-being, the resolution said.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, issued an advisory in May on how social media (Facebook, TikTok, etc.) is affecting the mental health of children. Saying there is currently a "national youth mental health crisis," Murthy shared his worry that social media, based on growing evidence, is a major driver of that crisis.

After one portion of the board meeting, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Ferrara Fiorenza suggested the litigation. School board president Ian Phillips said in an email Wednesday the resolution is the district's first step in joining a "mass action" with other school districts, but the details are not yet finalized.