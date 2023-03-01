AUBURN — Eight Auburn Enlarged City School District positions that have been paid for through federal money are set to be covered by the general fund next year.

Lisa Green, Auburn's business official, spoke to the district's board of education about the program component of the upcoming school's budget at a meeting at the Auburn High School Library Tuesday night. The slides in Green's presentation said seven teacher jobs and one teaching assistant spot are being moved from federal COVID-19 money to the district's general fund for the 2023-24 school year.

After the meeting, Green expressed positivity about the district planning to cover those jobs.

"It's great, we'll make them sustainable, hopefully," she said.

Green said Auburn is slated to be able to pay for those eight jobs next school year due to the state's work to fully fund its foundation aid formula. Foundation aid is the most basic form of aid schools receive from New York state. The 2023-24 year is set to be the last school year of a three-year effort to bring funding up to the level intended in the state formula for determining how much districts receive.

Green previously said the district hopes to utilize money from the three-year foundation aid effort to keep different positions originally brought on through federal COVID-19 funding and fold those jobs into the general budget by the 2024-25 school year, which is when that money is set to run out.

The slides for Tuesday's presentation said the number of proposed full-time instructional positions for next year is 336, not counting grant-funded or special education jobs. That number also does not include non-instructional jobs such as facilities staff or information technology staff. The total number of full-time staff members currently proposed for 2023-24 is 617, Green said before the meeting. Auburn also plans on supporting 55 instructional/clerical jobs through federal funding for the next school year, coming to a total of 391 full-time instructional spots.

Salaries for instructional positions are poised to be a major year-to-year cost driver for 2023-24. The proposed budget would include an approximate $1.8 million boost for these salaries, from $23,883,087 for the 2022-23 budget to $25,613,069 for the proposed 2023-24 budget.

Another big cost hike in the proposed budget is student services, from $9,062,729 for the current year to $10,503,410, with an approximate $1.3 million year-to-year jump from the 2022-23 year to the next school year's proposed numbers. Green said before the meeting some of that increase stems from contractual salary increases, but most of it is due to the district hiring more teacher aides as a part of special education services for different students.

The proposed budget also includes a decrease under contractual detail for curriculum and supervision, the slides said, with a drop from $349,480 for the 2022-23 budget to $326,839 under the proposed 2023-24 budget. This is largely due to a $25,000 year-to-year decrease in miscellaneous costs, from $69,500 for the 2022-23 year to a proposed total of $44,500 for the 2023-24 year.

Green said during the presentation the miscellaneous funds include instrument repairs and "this is where we fund the (diversity, equity and inclusion) consultant" that works with Dr. Renee Burgess, the district's DEI director, Bill Berry is the DEI consultant, with less of a consultant need anticipated next year.

"You'll see a decrease in that next year. We anticipate that we won't be spending as much on consulting services because, again, this year, the (state-obligated) DEI plan should be completed," Green said.