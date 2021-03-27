Auburn student wins regional spelling bee for third straight year, will compete nationally

"We felt pretty confident she would win, but at the same time, you never know," he said. "You're nervous."

Emma said she has happy about winning and that she enjoys the competition. The seventh-grader noted the recent bee took longer than normal because of some glitchy cameras and other technical issues.

She feels good about her chances for the national contest, noting the first round won't feature a writing test like it normally does and there will be fewer competitors, "so I think it might be easier."

Emma thanked her dad and her spelling bee coach, Cole Shafer-Ray. Schafer-Ray came in third at the 2015 national final. Randy said he found Schafer-Ray online and arranged lessons with Emma over Zoom.

When asked about what he thinks keeps Emma coming back to the competition, Randy said he believes she is going for the gold.

"She's so good at it, I think she wants to try and win," he said.

The national spelling bee's preliminary, quarterfinal, and semifinal rounds will also be done remotely, Syracuse.com said. The top 10-12 finalists who pass those rounds will go to the final round. That will be hosted in-person July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.

