Auburn student wins SUNY Chancellor's Award

Hadassah Johnson, of Auburn, is one of three Onondaga Community College students to receive the 2021 SUNY Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a SUNY student.

Johnson, who was homeschooled, is majoring in music with a specialization in voice. She is a member and officer in the college's chapter of international honor society Phi Theta Kappa. She is also one of two students at the college who was nominated to the society's All-New York State Academic Team, and one of two students who is a national semifinalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

Johnson will transfer to the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, where she will major in vocal performance.

The two other recipients of the award at the college are Gina Segreti, of Liverpool, and Hope Spencer, of Camillus.