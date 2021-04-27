Auburn superintendent says return to in-person instruction did not cause rise in COVID

He added that the difference for Auburn's schools "now that we're fully open" is when the district has a positive case and they must do contact tracing, the district is finding that it has to quarantine more children because the district is distancing 3 feet.

There has been a lot of excitement about having more students in facilities, he said.

"It's just great to have kids back, and all we want to do is to see it continue to grow," Pirozzolo said.

Auburn's number of remote students has "dropped drastically," he said, though he added that the district's classrooms are "pretty full."

"Hopefully when this is all said and done in September, these restrictions will be gone, and we'll be able to welcome everybody back," Pirozzolo continued. "We'll do whatever safety precautions we have to do, but it's great having everybody back and we're really excited."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

