Auburn superintendent says return to in-person instruction did not cause rise in COVID

AUBURN — Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo doesn't believe a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County was due to in-person schooling.
Pirozzolo gave an update on how the district has been doing since resuming daily in-person instruction last week. He spoke at a board of education meeting at the Auburn High School Library Tuesday night.
The Cayuga County Board of Health voted last month to accept federal guidance on having students spaced 3 feet apart while wearing masks in classrooms instead of the 6 feet that had been commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since April 19, Auburn has had in-person school five days a week for elementary students and in-school learning for secondary school students Monday through Thursday.
"We've been quarantining all year long. Children that were quarantining are not catching COVID, so that's showing us that the spread's not happening in our buildings," Pirozzolo said. "Yes, is there an increase (in COVID-19 cases among) school-age children? Yes, we've seen that. But again, we're seeing the community spread."
He added that the difference for Auburn's schools "now that we're fully open" is when the district has a positive case and they must do contact tracing, the district is finding that it has to quarantine more children because the district is distancing 3 feet.
There has been a lot of excitement about having more students in facilities, he said.
"It's just great to have kids back, and all we want to do is to see it continue to grow," Pirozzolo said.
Auburn's number of remote students has "dropped drastically," he said, though he added that the district's classrooms are "pretty full."
"Hopefully when this is all said and done in September, these restrictions will be gone, and we'll be able to welcome everybody back," Pirozzolo continued. "We'll do whatever safety precautions we have to do, but it's great having everybody back and we're really excited."
