Auburn superintendent spoke to NY education commissioner about COVID-19 restrictions

"She was very receptive" to the association's questions, Pirozzolo said.

In other news

• The board received a presentation from district business official Lisa Green on the program component of the proposed 2012-22 budget.

The largest increase in the program aspect of the budget is salaries, Green said in an email before the meeting, adding they are almost always the biggest bump in all departments. According to Green's presentation, salaries in the curriculum and supervision category are set to jump from $370,281 in 2020-21 to $438,091 in the 2021-22 proposed budget. Green said in the email that those boosts are due to contractual increases "as well as the shift of some administrator salaries from grants to the general fund."

That said, salaries in the technology category are set to go down slightly, from $419,043 in the current year to $416,140 next year, the presentation said. The presentation also said a drop is poised to happen in student services, with $7,790,203 for the current year, down from $7,557,875 for the upcoming year.

Another major hike is transportation, Green said. Auburn's contract with the transportation service First Student expires this year so the district put out a bid for transportation services for next year, she continued. Green also said the contract hasn't been awarded yet, but transportation costs are anticipated to go up by 11%, or $200,000.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.