Auburn to resume daily in-person classes after COVID-19 guidance change

The Auburn Enlarged City School District told families Wednesday that it plans to shift from its hybrid learning model to one in which students will attend school each day.

In an email sent to district parents, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo announced the district's decision to increase in-person classes, starting on April 19. Because of physical distancing guidelines from public health officials, Auburn and several other area districts have been using hybrid schedules this academic year in which students spend some days in school buildings and others learning online.

But as vaccinations for COVID-19 have increased and community spread of the virus has decreased, the federal Centers for Disease Control last week adjusted school safety guidelines to say that students, while wearing masks, could by spaced 3 feet apart instead of the previously advised 6 feet in areas where infection rates are low enough.

Earlier this week, the Cayuga County Board of Health voted to accept that guidance for schools in the county as of April 19, which would mark two weeks after the school spring break vacation ends. Local officials want to monitor COVID-19 spread in that time period after break to be sure there are no travel-related case spikes.

