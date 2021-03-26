Auburn to resume daily in-person classes after COVID-19 guidance change

The Auburn Enlarged City School District told families Wednesday that it plans to shift from its hybrid learning model to one in which students will attend school each day.
In an email sent to district parents, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo announced the district's decision to increase in-person classes, starting on April 19. Because of physical distancing guidelines from public health officials, Auburn and several other area districts have been using hybrid schedules this academic year in which students spend some days in school buildings and others learning online.
But as vaccinations for COVID-19 have increased and community spread of the virus has decreased, the federal Centers for Disease Control last week adjusted school safety guidelines to say that students, while wearing masks, could by spaced 3 feet apart instead of the previously advised 6 feet in areas where infection rates are low enough.
Earlier this week, the Cayuga County Board of Health voted to accept that guidance for schools in the county as of April 19, which would mark two weeks after the school spring break vacation ends. Local officials want to monitor COVID-19 spread in that time period after break to be sure there are no travel-related case spikes.
With the new CDC guidance and the blessing of the county health board, Auburn can bring more students into its buildings for learning, Pirozzolo said.
The district plans to provide in-person school every day for students in its elementary buildings. Secondary students will be able to learn in school four days per week, with Fridays being "reserved for reserved for teachers to work on lesson plans, prepare resources, upload assignments for their remote learners, and hold office hours."
The district will also continue offering a full-time remote learning program for families that do not wish to have their children attending in-person classes.
"We are very excited about bringing more of our students back for in-person instruction every day," Pirozzolo wrote in the email. "We will continue to keep you informed as we navigate our way back to some sort of normalcy."
The superintendent said other COVID-19 safety measures, including temperature screenings and mask wearing, will be followed at school. He also reminded families to keep children home when they are ill, and that a negative COVID-19 test will still be needed for a child to return to classes after being out sick.
At the March 23 Cayuga County Board of Health meeting, Drs. Cassandra Archer and John Cosachov spoke about their support for adopting new CDC …