Audit: Cato-Meridian schools paid $14.1 million in salaries, wages without authorization

An audit by the state comptroller's office found the Cato-Meridian Central School District paid $14.1 million in salaries and wages without proper authorization.

According to the audit's findings, the Cato-Meridian school district clerk is tasked with certifying payrolls. While the clerk received payroll reports, the auditors discovered that she did not certify the salaries and wages paid to employees by completing certification forms.

Specifically, the certification forms were not completed for employees who were paid electronically. The clerk did certify payrolls for the 3% of employees who were given paper checks, but the audit found that it was "unclear when the district clerk reviewed those payrolls because she did not date her certification forms."

Despite the lack of certifications, the audit determined that payments to employees were accurate. The state comptroller's office said it did not discrepancies with the salaries and wages paid to district employees, but recommended that management ensure the payments are properly authorized "so that employees receive no more or no less than to which they are entitled."

The comptroller's audit, which covered the period from July 1, 2019, through Nov. 30, 2020, uncovered other payroll issues in the district. A review of accrued leave records for 32 of the district's 308 employees found overstated leave for 15 employees totaling 66 days valued at $9,107 and understated leave of 16 days valued at $4,422. In the case of 12 employees, the overstated sick leave is due to the district granting leave at the beginning of the school year instead of accruing monthly. Two employees received paid sick leave despite not earning that time off.

Auditors also found inaccuracies in how unused accruals were paid to employees who left the district. In one instance, an assistant principal/athletic director was given 21 vacation days on July 1, 2020. Once he left the district, the vacation time should have been prorated. Because his vacation days were not prorated, he was overpaid for 17.5 unused vacation days totaling $6,328.

The state comptroller's office also questioned Cato-Meridian Superintendent Terry Ward's decision to grant leave to two administrators without approval from the school board. According to the audit, a principal received a 10-day paid administrative leave and another principal was given 33 extra sick days, a $13,410 value, by counting the unused sick leave they accumulated in another district.

Superintendents can suspend employees until the next school board meeting. At that meeting, the superintendent must provide the board with facts related to the suspension so the board can take action.

Regarding the principal who was placed on administrative leave, the board president told auditors that they were informed of the suspension in an executive session during a board meeting. But, the audit reveals, the school district did not provide documentation for action taken by the board. The president could not recall if there was action taken during the session.

According to the audit, Ward explained that he believed the contract allowed him to grant paid administrative days and allow days to be carried over when hiring from outside of the district.

"However, by granting leave without board authorization, taxpayers may be compensating individuals to more money than they are entitled," the comptroller's office wrote.

In a letter to the comptroller's office, Cato-Meridian officials accepted many of the audit's recommendations and developed a corrective action plan. But the district disagreed with the audit's findings regarding the principal who was placed on leave without school board approval.

"In this instance, due to the nature of the concern, the (school board) was informed in executive session and public notification was not appropriate," Ward wrote.

