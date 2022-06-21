Best of the 2022 class: Meet this year's top Cayuga County-area graduates

Hundreds of students from Cayuga County-area high schools are graduating this month, with commencement ceremonies taking place last Friday and this coming weekend.

As part of The Citizen's graduation coverage, we're publishing the names, achievements and reflections of this year's valedictorians and salutatorians:

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Jack Kennedy, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Two of the things I am most proud to be a part of would be AHS Debate Club as its president and the Boy Scouts of America with Troop 21. I also hold two jobs; one at Wegmans as a grocer and another at Tompkins Trust Company as a teller.

What's next: I am going to St. Bonaventure University with the intention of studying and receiving a bachelor's degree in accounting.

How has education influenced your life?: Just like all of my peers; the education that we received at our high school had taught us that hard work pays off. Though I believe what influenced me most was the lesson to make meaningful connections with others, especially my teachers whom I owe everything to.

Morgan Cook, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I am a member of the varsity softball team and National Honor Society.

What’s next: I will be attending Canisius College to compete in a division 1 softball conference. I will also be attending there to gain my bachelor's in pre-engineering and data science. After the four years I will gain my masters in engineering at a graduate school.

How has education influenced your life?: Education has influenced my life because it has given me a really good foundation of knowledge for my future endeavors and it helped me work hard to gain the motivation I need to continue my career.

Cato-Meridian Central School District

Katelyn Johnson, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Varsity cheerleading, varsity softball, Otters Swim Team, band, Spanish Club, Drama Club, Student council (vice president of senior class + treasurer of junior class), National Honor Society, All-County Band, and Syracuse Honors Band.

What’s next: I will be attending University at Buffalo in the fall while majoring in chemistry.

How has education influenced your life?: From a young age, education influenced the path I wanted to take throughout my schooling. I knew that if I put in hard work and determination, I would be able to achieve my goals and explore my curiosities. Also, I developed a love of learning which led me to want to continue learning throughout my entire life.

Abigail Kennedy, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: Drama 9-12; student director for junior drama 11-12; chamber singers 9-12; jazz band 9, all county chorus 10,; all county band 11, Solo Fest 12, Cayuga Community College National Honors Society member 11-1; National Honors Society member 11; National Honors Society president 12, class vice president 10-11: student council president 12,Spanish Club 9-11l Spanish Club president 12: yearbook 11, yearbook editor 12; varsity track 12; playing Taps at the local cemeteries on Memorial Day for the American Legion 9-12.

What's next: I plan to attend the honors college, the Edgar Fellows Program, at SUNY Geneseo and major in adolescent education with an English concentration.

How has your education influenced your life?: Education has given me the tools that I have used to expand my knowledge and skill sets. In order to better allow me to learn on my own, discovering how I learn the best and what subjects interested me were important factors. Education has helped shape the foundations of my person. My interest in sharing knowledge with others has given me the opportunity to truly find just how much I enjoy teaching and helping others.

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Bayleigh Clark, valedictorian

Beyond the Classroom: Jordan-Elbridge Musical Player (7-12); Jordan-Elbridge Drama Club (9-12); Jordan Elbridge Marching Band (7-12): assistant woodwind section leader (9-10). woodwind section leader (12); Jordan Elbridge Indoor Percussion Ensemble (8-12); student council (9-12): President (12); Class of 2022 officer: co-vice president (9), president (10-11); National Honor Society (9-12); National Science Honor Society (10-12): Secretary (12); National Shakespeare Competition (9-10, 12): winner (12); Jordan-Elbridge Jazz Ensemble (9-12); Jordan Elbridge Swingin’ Eagles (10-12); NYSSMA — Vocal and Instrumental (6-12); All-County Solo Festival (6-12): All-County Chorus (10,12), All-County Band (8); Area All-State Band (12) Link crew leader (12); varsity football cheerleading (9-10); varsity basketball cheerleading (9,12); high honor roll

What’s Next: Bayleigh plans to attend Niagara University to obtain a bachelor's degree in theatre and performance and aspires to be an actress after college graduation.

Educational Influences: “A huge influence in my life has been my music teachers throughout my school career. They are the ones that have inspired my drive and passion for music and performing. They gave me a second home where I can be myself and do something I love. It is because of them that I am on my current path to obtain my BFA in performing arts and hope to achieve my dreams of being an actress. I couldn’t have done it without them. Finally, I am inspired by my teachers Mr. Kufs, Mrs. Hourigan, and Mrs. Rumpf. All of them have helped me grow into the person and student that I am today. They have pushed me to become better and have helped me in so many ways. They are all strong, dedicated, intelligent teachers and I hope one day to be like them.”

Eloza Kunz, salutatorian

Beyond the Classroom: Jordan-Elbridge Class of 2022 Salutatorian; Jordan Elbridge Musical Players (7-12): treasurer (9-12); Jordan-Elbridge Drama Club (9-12): treasurer (9-12); Jordan-Elbridge Marching Band (7-12): drum Major (12), woodwind section leader (10); Jordan Elbridge Winterguard (6-12) student council (9-12): treasurer (12); Class Of 2022 officer: president (9, 12); National Honor Society (9-12); National Science Honor Society (10-12): Treasurer (12); National Shakespeare Competition (9-10, 12); Jordan-Elbridge Jazz Ensemble (9-12); Jordan Elbridge Swingin’ Eagles (10-12); NYSSMA — vocal and instrumental (6-12); All County Solo Festival (6-12): All county band (9, 12), all county chorus (10); link crew leader (12); announcement team (11-12); high honor roll (5-12)

What’s Next: Attend college and receive my master's in music education to become a secondary music teacher.

Educational Influence: I’m inspired by all my teachers, but specifically my music teachers Mr. Moser, Mr. Sparkes, and Mrs. Deapo because they’ve always been there for me when I needed it and they are the reason that I decided I want to be a music teacher. I’m also inspired by my teachers Mrs. Rumpf, Mr. Kufs, and Mrs. Hourigan because every one of them is a truly happy and wonderful person that has built me into the person I am today.

Moravia Central Central School District

Jeffrey Carmichael, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Moravia Cross Country — athlete/team captain — six years; Moravia Indoor Track + Field — athlete — one year; Moravia Outdoor Track + Field — athlete — six years; Moravia Marching Band — drumline — four years; Moravia Masterminds — team member — four years; Moravia Drama Club — cast/crew — five years; Moravia Jazz Band — musician — one year; Millard Fillmore 4-H Club — member/officer — 13 years; National 4-H GIS/GPS Leadership Team — member — five years.

What's next: I plan to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering in their accelerated five-year master's degree program. I hope to specialize in the automotive industry and want to work for a German car company, such as Porsche, BMW, Audi, or Mercedes-Benz.

How has education influenced your life?: Education is something that has always been looked on positively in my family, so I have always found myself pushing ever-further and working to achieve the most that I possibly can. I have always justified education as not only being useful for, say, finding a job, but also communicating with others, especially the many different people that one will meet in their lifetime. It is important to know communication skills, proper conduct, and also just having the knowledge to branch out and spark an interesting conversation or debate. In my high school years, being able to have educated discussions with teachers and other adults outside of school has allowed me to become more accustomed to the world around me and has enabled me to grow my brain. Knowledge makes the world go round, whether you like it or not - I want to be out in the world, making a difference - and in pursuing such a demanding goal, I'm willing to learn.

Emma Janke, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I have always enjoyed reading and hiking.

What's next: Following graduation, I plan to attend Tompkins Cortland Community College for two years and transfer to Geneseo for my bachelor's degree, ultimately earning a master's degree in biochemistry. My end goal is to hopefully pursue a career in virology.

How has education influenced your life?: I am so grateful for the education that I have received in Moravia, as it has prepared me for my future. I will always be thankful for the teachers and peers that have supported and encouraged me throughout my education.

Port Byron Central School District

Kira McLoughlin, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Throughout the years I have been an active member of the National Honor Society, International Club, Yearbook Club, Masterminds Club, and Student Government Association. I enjoyed representing the environmental club as vice president, as it has given me the opportunity to promote environmental awareness within my school, something that I have a great passion for. I have also been honored with the responsibility of representing the class of 2022 as vice president, giving me the position to voice my fellow classmates' opinions and concerns.

What’s next: Over the summer I am taking online courses at Cayuga Community College and Fingerlakes Community College. In the fall I am attending University at Buffalo where I will be majoring in biomedical engineering. In the future, I plan to pursue a career in either tissue engineering or the medical device industry.

How has education influenced your life?: My education has had a tremendous impact on my life. It has taught me how to work hard, how to persevere, and most importantly, how to dream. It led me to discover my passion for biomedical engineering and its disciplines. Additionally, it has allowed me to pursue a career that I know can make a difference in this world. I have been given amazing opportunities that I would have otherwise not been able to have if it wasn’t for my education, and I am incredibly grateful for that.

Emilia Gislason, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I am involved in my school's masterminds team, where we made it to the playoffs this year. I loved playing with my team and always building each other up and making sure everyone was having fun. I am also the vice president of my school's student government association, where I have had the privilege to help make sure that we succeed in the events we put on, like homecoming, pep rallies, our APEX awards to celebrate members of our community, and our first ever talent show this year to help celebrate the talent in both the elementary and high school groups.

What's next: After graduation I will be attending Cayuga Community College to study chemistry. I hope to transfer out after obtaining my associates degree and continuing my education to obtain a degree in biochemistry.

How has your education influenced your life?: My education has helped to mold me into the best version of myself. Learning that by just applying myself and putting forth my best effort makes a huge difference in my success has made me more responsible and helped me to apply myself to many different aspects of my life like my job and personal life. It has also helped to make me more aware of the world around me and focus on trying to make a positive impact on my community. I would like to thank my teachers for helping me through my education, and my parents for always giving me their support and making me confident in my ability.

Skaneateles Central School District

Lili Winkelman, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Throughout high school, I participated in varsity swimming, varsity golf, Environmental Club, and Envirothon. I also played trumpet in concert band, jazz band, and pit orchestra.

What's next: I plan to attend Williams College and major in biology with a concentration in environmental studies.

How has your education influenced your life?: Education has shown me the value of working hard to get where I want to go and has helped me become a more resilient and outgoing person. More importantly, it has allowed me to form relationships with a wide variety of people whom I've had the privilege of learning from. I've always enjoyed learning new things, and I've had many amazing teachers at Skaneateles that exposed me to new topics and played a large part in inspiring me to study biology and the environment.

Ethan Pickup, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: Varsity Soccer (senior captain), 2019 & 2021 NY State Soccer State Champion, Varsity Tennis, Skaneateles Education Foundation Student Board Member, Co-head of Student Advisory Council, School Improvement Team Class Representative, Founding Member of Book Club, Skaneateles DECA Member, Lifeguard at Skaneateles Country Club.

What's next: I will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall.

How has education influenced your life?: So far, education has had a tremendous effect on my development as a person. Throughout my school experience, I have discovered the core values that shape my character. From the staff to my fellow students, I value the connections made and opportunities provided to me by the Skaneateles school district.

Southern Cayuga Central School District

Julia Gloss, valedictorian

Beyond the Classroom: National Honor Society (historian); leadership club (treasurer), history club (treasurer); indoor and outdoor track, cross country; 1st Amendment 1st Vote and student council (vice president).

What’s Next: I will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology for undeclared engineering.

How has your education influenced your life?: My education has helped to develop the skills I will need and use for the rest of my life. These skills include critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership. I have gained these skills as a direct result of the excellent classes and teachers at Southern Cayuga. I am so thankful for my teachers and the support they have given me which causes me to feel prepared to begin the next chapter of my life.

Molleigh Johnson, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: National Honor Society, varsity rack and Field, varsity volleyball, and yearbook club.

What's next: I will be attending Alfred State to major in construction engineering technology and will also pursue a licensure for real estate.

How Has Your Education Influenced Your Life: Education has taught me many important life skills that I will carry with me throughout my college experience. It has taught me time management skills, communication skills, writing and grammar skills, as well as the ability to problem solve. I am excited to be able to continue my education at Alfred State and am very grateful to those who have helped facilitate my education throughout High School.

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate

Fiona Weichert, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Various community service projects, piano, viola, flute, tennis, skiing, soprano in the Saint Mary's Church Choir, babysitting.

What's next: Will be attending Christendom College In Virginia

How has your education influenced your life?: I was taught to think for myself, reason through situations, and most importantly the importance of a faith centered mind and life. My education also taught me the importance of having a strong work ethic in everything that I do.

Louisa Fallon, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: Soccer, basketball, track, piano, working at Bailiwick Market and Cafe, community service projects

What’s next: Attending college at Belmont Abbey College, received a full ride scholarship to their Honors College

How has education influenced your life?: I have grown in faith and friendships, I was taught what true, good, and beautiful people are during my time at Tyburn.

Union Springs Central School District

Methew Schenck, valedictorian:

Beyond the classroom: My plan is to study computer science, more, specifically computer programming. I always loved to play video games, and I hope to get into the video game industry someday. Video games helped me a lot during stressful times in my life, it was the one thing that calmed me down and allowed me to let off some steam. I hope I can do the same for others with games I make myself someday.

What's next: My immediate next step is to attend college and study computer science. I am planning to go to SUNY Korea, which is a SUNY campus that's in a city called Songdo in South Korea. I will get a bachelor's degree there, and hopefully enter the video game industry after.

How has education influenced your life?: I think the most valuable skill I learned from my education is time management. I was able to get my work done on time, and balance my other responsibilities and hobbies at the same time. This would be really useful for me in the future. Also, learning basic Python programming prepared me for my computer science classes to some degree.

Riley Secor, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: Many at this time are thinking about their next step for college, but I am going to focus on missionary work. I've been one of Jehovah's Witnesses for quite some time, and one of the most enjoyable aspects for me is to talk to other people who might not know of the bright future that lies ahead. Whether it's here in the United States, or in foreign lands, I want to do my best!

What's next: Right now I am going to take things slow and steadily work towards my goal of missionary work, but since it will be a rather large change I need to adjust. Of course a part time job will be necessary at least to support myself but I do have an interest in computer science that could bring me places.

How had education influenced your life?: Other than the couple of sleepless nights working on essays and lab reports, education has always been something I enjoyed. Since I was in elementary school I valued my grades and work ethic in school more than my parents did. I used this passion to keep working and editing my assignments until I was satisfied. School overall has made my values for persistence, and desire to overcome challenges stronger.

Weedsport Central School District

Madison Stock, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: I enjoy hiking, kayaking, and being outdoors in general. I like going to the gym with my brother, vacationing with my family, and I read a lot in my free time.

What’s next: After graduation, I want to major in biomedical engineering and plan to eventually study orthotics and prosthetics. I also plan to pursue becoming an army officer alongside studying in college.

How has your education influenced your life?: The teachers and staff at Weedsport have always made me feel safe and cared for, so I can attribute many of my successes to their honesty and friendly encouragement, as well as the close-knit nature of our district.

Noah Hickok, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I enjoy participating in musical theatre after school, both at Weedsport and outside of the district. Music and theatre are passions I can’t live without.

What’s next: Plans to attend Binghamton University and hopes to someday earn a doctorate degree in pharmacy and pursue a career as a clinical pharmacist. Noah said it’s a passion stoked by his job as a pharmacy technician in Auburn.

How has your education influenced your life?: Noah has been a Weedsport student since 2009, and in that time said he’s made friends who have become like family. “The person I’ve become, the experiences I’ve had, and the people I’ve met with the personal, public, and familial culture at Weedsport have formed me into the social, passionate, and fortunate person I am today,” said Noah.

