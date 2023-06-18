Hundreds of students from Cayuga County-area high schools are graduating this month, with commencement ceremonies taking place last Friday and this coming weekend.

As part of The Citizen's graduation coverage, we're publishing the names, achievements and reflections of this year's valedictorians and salutatorians:

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Caleb Riley, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: I am a current member of the National Honor Society. I also earned the New York State Seal of Biliteracy, learning Spanish as my second language. In addition, I hold a part-time job as a bank teller at Tompkins Community Bank.

What's next: I will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall to study computer science in their accelerated master's degree program. I plan to use this degree to pursue a career in software engineering.

How has your education influenced your life?: My education has significantly impacted my life, as it has taught me the value of hard work and given me the necessary tools to be successful. It was through my education that I was able to discover my passion for computer science. I am a firm believer that education does not stop at the classroom, but rather should be continued for the rest of your life.

Michael Clark, salutatorian

Beyond the Classroom: President of Living History Club and Ski Club. Vice president of National Honor Society. Captain of the boy's varsity tennis and soccer teams.

What's next: I will be attending Providence College in the fall, majoring in economics, and plan to attend law school after I graduate.

How has your education influenced your life?: I have a deep love for learning which was brought about by the passion my teachers have brought to the classroom through my education. I also learned the importance of connecting and working with others, and know that no feat is accomplished alone, but through the help of one's peers.

Cato-Meridian Central School District

Elizabeth Hess, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Outside of my day-to-day classes, I have loved to participate in the clubs and organizations that are offered at my school. I am a member of student council and Spanish Club. I have also taken on officer positions as the National Honor Society president, senior class president and FFA treasurer.

What's next: I plan to major in zoology at SUNY Oswego. My career goal is to become a zoologist with a focus in research in regards to rehabilitation and ecosystem restoration.

How has education influenced your life?: My education has provided me with the tools I needed to succeed and be happy in life. I have always had a love for learning, and the education I received provided me with everything I needed to thrive. It has, and will continue to allow me to reach my goals and fullest potential. I wouldn't be where I am today without the education I gained throughout my life.

Miranda Dennis, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I have participated in varsity softball, volleyball, indoor and outdoor track throughout high school. I have been a member of the Spanish Club, Drama Club, FFA, NHS and Student Council. I have also worked at a local cemetery and been a runner at the Weedsport Speedway for the last three years. My volunteer experiences with the AHA for CPR/first aid training and most recently at the Labuff Cole American Legion have been some of my favorite opportunities.

What’s next: I will be pursuing my bachelor’s degree in medical imaging/radiography.

How has your education influenced your life?: Education has influenced my life by giving me the opportunity to learn not just curriculum but also about me. I have made mistakes, grown up, failed and persevered. I have acted out Hamlet with Pez characters in ELA, traveled to lands near and far, discovering their history, been a scientist experimenting with dangerous chemicals, have the Pythagorean Theorem and slope formulas etched in my brain and gained the ability to speak in a foreign language. Education is about being open to the lessons that are nearly everywhere if we are open to them and reflecting on each lesson so that you may evolve into the best version of yourself. It is a lifelong process and one that I look forward to as I begin the next chapter of my life.

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Katherine Dristle, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Outside of school I like to ride and take care of horses, bake and hang out with my friends and family.

What’s next: My plans post-graduation are to attend SUNY Geneseo majoring in biology/pre-vet with the hopes of going to veterinary school after undergrad to become an equine veterinarian.

How has education influenced your life?: My education at Jordan-Elbridge has influenced my life because it has taught me the value of hard work and perseverance. My education has allowed me to have meaningful relationships with my teachers and friends and has taught me that whatever you set your mind to, you can achieve. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to receive my education at Jordan-Elbridge.

Jack Barrigar, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I’m a pretty big sport enthusiast. I enjoy watching, playing, and reading about all sports.

What’s next: I’m looking forward to following my career path in finance.

How has education influenced your life: I wouldn’t say it’s as much as the education I received, but the experience I gained through the relationships with my peers and teachers this small community brings has been a greater influence than all.

Moravia Central School District

Grace Ike, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: I am involved in band, marching band, jazz band, chorus, choralaires (select female choir), drama club musicals, field hockey, indoor and outdoor track, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. I also volunteer at my local church in the nursery. In my free time, I enjoy visiting with family and friends, running, playing with dogs, babysitting, reading, and spending time at the lake.

What’s next?: I am attending St. John Fisher University in the fall to major in biochemistry and minor in Spanish for the health professions on a pre-medicine track. I am hoping to become a pediatrician who uses Spanish every day to serve the youth and their families!

How has your education influenced you?: My education in the small school of Moravia has provided me with personal relationships that have maximized my ability to learn and have inspired me to form similar relationships in my future. I have learned how to appreciate other cultures and have had first-hand experience with speaking Spanish in my school alongside students from the Dominican Republic. Moravia is where my love for learning developed, and I will continue to become educated throughout my life because of my amazing experiences.

Heidi Andersen, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I have participated in a variety of extracurricular activities. I was a member of the varsity soccer team and varsity track and field teams all four years of high school. I was on the JV basketball team for two years and varsity basketball team during junior and senior years. During my senior year, I participated on the student-athlete advisory committee. Also, I have been a member of the jazz band and choralaires, which are our select ensembles, all 4 years of high school. I have been involved with the drama club all four years. I also participated in marching band all four years, and I became the lead snare drummer my junior and senior years. I have also been involved with the Masterminds Quiz Team all four years. Outside of school, I enjoy hiking, swimming and scuba diving.

What’s next?: Next year I will be attending Houghton University to study environmental science. I will be participating in their Science Honors program and I will be playing soccer on the Houghton Women's Soccer team. In the future, I want to become a marine biologist.

How has your education influenced you?: Education has been important to me because it has afforded me opportunities to develop not only academically, but musically, athletically and socially as well. I have developed very close friendships with many people in my classes because we have all gone through the same struggles learning together. Being an athlete and involved in other extracurriculars has pushed me to focus on my academics in order to participate and become a scholar athlete.

Port Byron Central School District

Jenna McNally, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Drama club (8-12): Technical director and academic advisor; Masterminds competitive trivia (9, 11, 12): Top scorer in the state 2023; Student Government Association (9-12): Public Relations Director; Ski Club (7-9, 11, 12); Panther Press Live morning announcements (11, 12); Environmental Club (11, 12): Vice President; STEM Club (11, 12): President; Port Byron Track and Field (12); National Honor Society (11, 12): President;

What's next: I'll be attending Cornell University College of Arts & Sciences to major in computer science. Afterwards, I hope to find employment as a software engineer.

Educational Influence: My time spent at school has been essential to making me the person I am today. Being able to pursue the many varied opportunities that my school offers allowed me to grow as a person, learning about many new interests. The teachers at Port Byron also are extremely devoted to nurturing the interests of their students and helping them to grow as people. As somebody who always wants to learn as much as possible, being at such an accommodating school has been a major influence to where I am today.

Colleen Jump, salutatorian

Beyond the Classroom: I am involved in many clubs and sports at school. These include varsity field hockey, varsity bowling, varsity softball, drama club, Panther Press Live, Environmental Club, Masterminds, Student Government, National Honor Society, Jazz band, band, choir, Literary Magazine, and STEM club. I have enjoyed being the treasurer of the drama club and student government over the last few years. It has been a pleasure to be able to be a leader for the younger students in these organizations.

What's next: Next year I plan to attend Hobart and William Smith Colleges. I plan on majoring in secondary education with a concentration in mathematics. I will also be competing on their women’s bowling team.

How has your education influenced your life?: Education has had a tremendous impact on the 18 years of my life. It has helped to mold me into the person that I am today. It has taught me how to be brave, how to be a leader and role model for the younger students that may look up to me. It has really given me a passion. It has helped me to realize how much it means to me, so much so that I want to become an educator and be able to inspire future students, the way that my teachers have inspired me.

Skaneateles Central School District

Stanford Cramer III

Beyond the Classroom: National Merit Scholar, Academic Quiz Bowl captain, varsity track, National Honors Society, tutor to middle school students, trumpet player in concert and jazz band, antique mover and estate sales helper at White & White Antiques.

What's next: In the fall, I will be attending Princeton University to study mechanical and aerospace engineering. I plan to be an aerospace engineer.

How has your education influenced your life?: The education I received at Skaneateles has provided me with skills that have led me to where I am today and will help me in my future endeavors. Education has instilled in me the importance of hard work and resilience to achieve goals. I have made lasting connections with my teachers and peers, who have supported me throughout my time in school. Most importantly, what I have learned over the years, in school and at home, has sparked my passion for aerospace engineering and will provide me with a foundation to build upon.

Francesca Arias, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: Freshman Class Treasurer; Delegate on Model UN (10); Hurdler on Girls’ Varsity Indoor Track (9-10); Founding Member/Student Director of English Language Learner Buddy Program (10-12); Co-President of Solar Panel Club, Founder and Lead Developer of the Annual Skaneateles Solar Car Derby (10-12); Tutor/Teacher’s Aide for the English Language Learner/English as a Second Language Classroom (11-12); Summer Political Intern at the Auburn City Council (11); Treasurer of National Art Honor Society (11-12); Student Advisory Council Member of the Skaneateles Education Foundation (11-12); Co-President of National Honor Society (12); “Politics and the Press” course at The School of the New York Times; National Student Leadership Conference: Political Action & Public Policy; Ashbrook Academy at Ashland University: The Supreme Court and the Constitution

What's next: I will be attending Vanderbilt University in the fall to study economics and political science.

How has your education influenced your life?: My education -- from St. Joseph's School in Auburn to Skaneateles High School -- has allowed me to discover and enrich my passions for Economics and Political Science. Through the years, I truly have learned the value of hard work in strengthening my character and achieving my goals.

Southern Cayuga Central School District

Katie Turek, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Katie participates in several extracurricular clubs and organizations at Southern Cayuga. She volunteers with the Backpack Program as a part of the King Ferry Food Pantry. In addition, Katie is president of the senior class, a member of Student Council, and NHS officer, and a part of Leadership Club. She is a member of two band performance groups, FFA, and both the varsity tennis and soccer teams.

What's next: Next year, Katie will attend Cornell University to study industrial and labor relations.

How has your education influenced your life?: Katie is thankful to a number of teachers and community members who were influential to her along her educational journey at Southern Cayuga central schools. She is also grateful for her parents, Jason and Tina Turek for the countless ways in which they have assisted her throughout her time in school.

Samantha Johnson, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I have participated in leadership club (vice President), student government (president sophomore and junior years), and student council (president junior year). Outside of school I volunteer at Healing H’Arts Hippotherapy.

What’s next: In the fall I will attend the University of Central Florida where I will major in medical laboratory science. I hope to get involved in facilitating blood drives on campus in order to help with the nationwide blood shortage. After my undergraduate I may pursue a masters in pathology with the end goal of being a pathologist’s assistant.

How has education influenced me?: Education has guided me towards a career path where I will be able to use my knowledge to help people. I am thankful for the teachers who took the time to help me reach my goals. Participating in the New Visions Healthcare Program this past year has instilled in me the skills and passion I will need for the future.

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate

Isaiah Velazquez, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Outside of school I do volunteer work for my Church The Salvation Army. I participate in their soup kitchen and food distribution to the poor. I also participate in the band for my church where I play cornet and piano for the congregation. I also was the co-captain of my senior volleyball team.

What's next: I plan on attending the Rochester Institute of Technology to receive a bachelor's in software engineering.

How has education influenced your life?: Education has allowed me to grow in knowledge and wisdom throughout my life. It has taught me the value of hard work and determination as the more work I put into my education the more I got out of it. It is because of my education that I can view the world as I do now from a wider perspective.

Mathew Leary, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: I was co-captain of the volleyball team and captain of my Bible Quiz team; I am currently the leader of the unofficial Tyburn/FLCS airsoft league; I volunteer in the sound booth at Lakes Church, where I attend service; I work currently with cattle and IT support; I hunt and fish; I also volunteer in political campaigns, with my most recent work being for Mario Fratto.

What's next: I will be attending Liberty University and Virginia Technological Institute for a combined Associate's Degree and Electrical Certification.

How has education influenced your life?: Education has influenced my life by giving me a drive to never give up and a love of learning. On top of that having an education has helped to enhance my love of history through allowing me to expand my knowledge.

Union Springs Central School District

Ava Smith, valedictorian

Did not respond.

Catherine Gilmore, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: Student Government (9-12), Student Government President (10-12), National Honor Society (11-12), National Honor Society President (12), Masterminds (9-12), Masterminds President (12), Class of 2023 secretary (9-12), Concert Band (4-12), NYSSMA All-County Band (11), Indoor Track (9-12), Outdoor Track (9-10, 12), Cross Country (10), Union Springs Drama Program (12), server assistant at 1833 restaurant at the Inns of Aurora (12), Girl Scouts (3-12).

What's next: I plan on attending the Rochester Institute of Technology and majoring in graphic design. I hope to be involved with the on campus graphic design firm and join a few clubs to enjoy the experience! My ultimate goal is to get a job at a graphic design firm.

How has education influenced your life?: Education has shaped my life in several ways, it is what helped me understand the world that surrounds me and has given me the skills to move on from my small town. I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to receive an education, despite the long nights and grueling chem labs.

Weedsport Central School District

Makayla Foltz, valedictorian

Beyond the classroom: Outside of school I enjoy spending time with my friends and family doing things like camping or trying new restaurants. I also love to bake and enjoy playing volleyball.

What’s next: After graduation I plan on attending St. John Fisher University and majoring in nursing. I’d like to go on to become a nurse anesthetist.

How has education influenced your life: My education at Weedsport has taught me how important hard work is to get the results you want. Giving your best always pays off. Even if your best results in making mistakes. Mistakes are okay, and they are necessary for growth. Teachers at Weedsport have not only supported my success but have been there to help me when I make mistakes. I have a big sense of perseverance thanks to all of my teachers.

Jenna Guzzo, salutatorian

Beyond the classroom: Outside of school I like to play field hockey. I was a part of the Weedsport field hockey program since seventh grade and I have grown to love the sport. Dance is also a huge part of my life and has been since I was three years old. I take classes multiple times a week and participate in various styles of dance. Spending time with my friends and family are very important to me as well.

What’s next: My plans post-graduation are to attend Nazareth College to study physical therapy.

How has education influenced your life: My education at Weedsport has provided me with many opportunities and relationships. I have had many great teachers over the years and I have made friendships that I will be forever grateful for. My educational experience has taught me that accomplishing your goals requires a lot of hard work. I have learned that it is important to keep your focus on the things in life that you can control and to let go of the things that you can’t. Don’t let the things that are out of your control affect you, instead move on and work on being the best version of yourself.