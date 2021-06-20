Best of the class of 2021: Meet this year's top Cayuga County-area graduates

How has education influenced your life? My experience through high school has offered me an endless list of opportunities to better develop who I am both personally and professionally. I love that Moravia is such a tight-knit school and community and as such, that I have had the chance to be involved with as many clubs and organizations that I have. Along with all the vocabulary words and multiplication tables, my education has taught me how to collaborate with others and how to adapt to changing circumstances. I've learned how to operate under high-pressure situations and how to ask questions when faced with a challenge. High school has taught me a variety of learning styles, and I'm excited to carry these lessons with me into the next chapter of my life. I have no doubt that Moravia has done a good job preparing me and all the other graduates to face the real world after high school and reach for success.