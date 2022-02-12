'Bond and discover new things': Revamped space at Auburn library focused on families

AUBURN — As Seymour Library staff put the finishing touches on its revamped family space, Lisa Carr was nervous about the impending public reception to the area.

The Auburn library's spot in the basement that has resources for children, formerly called the Children's Room, is set to reopen Monday as the Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Family Space, with a particular focus on families. Carr, the library director, said a lot of community members have fond memories of the Children's Room, so she hopes the new space meets and exceeds expectations.

"All that nostalgia surrounding it, I hope we do that justice," she said.

The library was closed Friday and Saturday to prepare the family space, which underwent months of renovations, with bright colors highlighted across the wide-ranging area as different books were organized on new shelves. As Carr and some other staff members cleaned and did some rearranging Saturday morning, Carr noted most of the work involving moving books into the new space was done Friday, with about 15 staff members and volunteers helping out.

Since most children who go to the library come with their parents, Carr said, the library decided to place an added emphasis on families with the remodeled area. Books about parenting are prominently displayed, and book on activities children can do together, such as crafting, are set to be moved downstairs as well.

Even though the space is set to open, construction is "about 93% done," Carr continued, with some elements that need to be finalized. The overall cost is estimated to be around $600,000, partially funded through a state grant and partially funded through money from the estate of the late Jeanne Dunn, Carr said.

Before the renovations, the basement space hadn't had any big changes since the 1970s. Now, there are more interior windows. One wing of the family space, which had rows of fiction books available ahead of the opening, was previously added in 1972. Carr said that area previously didn't have any windows so it was darker and the shelves were higher. The furnishings in that spot have have changed and the shelves there are now lower, making the books more accessible. One room contains around 4,000 picture books, and one spot that was previously unfinished is now set to be a tutoring space.

"I hope people like it," Carr said of the family space.

Books in the space were have color-coded stickers based on topic, with books on animals boasting pink stickers, for example. This is a part of the library's efforts in phasing out the Dewey Decimal System over the last few months, with the library using its own specially devised system. Library assistant Becky Taylor said the new system has made it easier for visitors, including children, to look around and browse for books.

"We watch a lot of circulating items, we watch to see how things come and go, we watch to see to see how people browse. When you have the non-Dewey system, you have a lot more browsing and a lot better chance of somebody taking more than what they came in for because it's there and they can see it, like a book store," Taylor said.

Drew Urbanek, the director of library experiences, said he started with Seymour Library in July, and people have been asking when the family space is set to open. He is excited about what the news area will be able to offer families.

"What I think is gong to happen is that this is going to be a place where kids and families can get together and bond and discover new things and play and get research done, go pick out DVDs, there's going to be story time down here eventually once we get past COVID, there's going to be programs running down here, it's going to be a very dynamic space," Urbanek said. "The way that libraries work is we respond to our patrons, so how we watch them using it is how we'll support it."

