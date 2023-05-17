AUBURN — Voters approved 2023-24 budgets for every Cayuga County-area school district Tuesday night, including Auburn’s 11.1% spending increase.

All of the local budget proposals during the statewide budget and school board voting day were at or below the state's tax cap, meaning none needed more than a simple majority to pass. The Auburn Enlarged City School District's $100,268,805 budget passed 783-664 as of Tuesday night, according to an email from Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo.

That spending total is an 11.1%, or $10 million, increase from the current year and includes an estimated 1.99% tax levy boost. That levy increase is under the district's state-imposed 2.32% tax cap. Pirozzolo also noted 129 affidavit ballots needed to be counted and will be tallied Wednesday.

According to the results as of Tuesday night for the three available three-year Auburn board of education seats, incumbents Francis "C.J." Calarco and Dr. Eliezer "Eli" Hernandez received 1,071 votes and 947 votes, respectively, while newcomer Freddie Wilson III garnered 1,053 votes. It was the first uncontested Auburn school board race since 2017.

"I'm happy that the budget passed. I'm concerned that it was such a close margin and making sure that we're having conversations with the community on what their concerns are and why it was such a close margin," Pirozzolo said in an interview Tuesday night.

Pirozzolo noted expenses concerning safety precautions, transportation and BOCES, for example, have increased dramatically and mentioned the district would be using $2.5 million of its fund balance to cover expenses.

Married couple Lauren Ullyette and Don Sanzotta walked up to the Auburn Junior High School earlier that day to vote, with their granddaughter Adelaide Sanzotta, 4, in tow. Sanzotta and Ullyette both said they planned on voting for the budget. Sanzotta, who had formerly taught at Cayuga Community College for 40 years, said that as a former educator, "I think that we never devote enough money to education."

Ullyette also said she was going to support the budget.

"There's so much that needs to be done that we can only do with a financial commitment," she said.

Tom and Cindy Church said they would be voting against the budget. Tim said he feels the Auburn district needs to "start living within their means."

"They're constantly raising the taxes all the time," Cindy said. "Taxes increase every year. C'mon, there's a limit. It's got to stop."

Bill Bennett said he was leaning toward voting no on the budget but he was feeling conflicted. He said he was "not very pleased" with the budget, considering the additional funding the district will be receiving as a part of a three-year effort to increase foundation aid to the level intended in the state formula for determining how much districts receive — with 2023-24 set to be the last year of that endeavor. Foundation aid is the basic form of aid districts can receive.

"I understand expenses go up. Mine have also and my income has not," Bennett said.

However, he said his son previously had a great experience at the Auburn district. He also praised some aspects of the district's 2023-24 budget, including bringing on five STEM teachers — which are slated to be five repurposed classroom teachers — and two music teachers as a part of a planned revival of Auburn's fourth grade instrumental music program, which was shuttered in 2011.

"I don't want to not support the kids, but management could have done a better job of utilizing their funding," Bennett said.

The Cato-Meridian Central School District's $23.9 million budget also passed by a close margin, at 283-230. That amount includes a 3.5% spending increase and a 1.94% tax levy hike. A district proposition to buy two school buses and one student transport vehicle passed 350-165; a proposal to create a capital reserve fund up to $10 million passed 265-247. Harmon Kent III (189) and Nathan Wallace (310) were elected to three-year seats on the district's school board.

In the Jordan-Elbridge district, the $36.1 million budget with a 3.48% spending increase and 2.75% tax levy increase passed 215-134. A proposition to allow the Elbridge Free and Jordan Bramley libraries to spend additional $12,000 passed 246-103. Molly Godfrey (286), Annette Gustafson (277) and Kurt Handley (262) all won three-year terms on the school board.

In the Moravia Central School District, a $28.6 million budget with a 7.67% passed 293-102. The budget will raise the tax levy by 1.5%. Heidi McNall (260) and Diana Plue (283) were elected to three-year school board terms. Propositions to purchase three school buses, create a capital reserve and increase the budget of Powers Library all passed.

In the Port Byron Central School District, a $24.4 million budget with a 4.69% spending increase and a 1.2% tax levy increase passed with a 203-88 vote. Three-year slots on the board of education were won by Dr. Paul Ryan (242), Peter Svitavsky (234). Propositions to purchase two student transport vehicles and one van and establish a reserve fund up to $2 million passed.

For the Southern Cayuga Central School District, voters accepted a $19.8 million budget with a 455-213 vote. That spending amount entails a 5.99% spending uptick and a 2.0% tax levy increase. Rachel McCarthy (460) and Timothy Pallokat (349) secured three-year spots on the board of education. A proposition for a $15.5 million capital improvement project passed 444-221. Proposals to buy two school buses, one wheelchair bus and one minivan, increase the Aurora Free Library's budget and increase the Hazard Library's budget all passed.

Voters in the Union Springs Central School District approved a $21.3 million budget 290-57. The budget bumps spending 6.0% and involves a 1.31% tax levy increase. Ann Marie Daum (276), Erin Tones (281) and Daniel Testa (282) have all been elected to three-year school board positions. A proposition for a capital improvement project up to $3.2 million passed 295-52. Propositions regarding vehicle leases for Union Springs' facilities and maintenance department and a budget increase for the Springport Library passed.

In the Weedsport Central School District, a $22.2 million budget was passed 254-100 by voters. That spending amount increases spending by 4.61% and involves a 1.99% tax levy jump. Incumbent school board member Colleen Borza, who received 299 votes, was elected to another five-year seat on the board of education. Propositions to purchase one school bus, set up a capital reserve and to allow Weedsport Public Library to levy and collect a tax in the amount of $88,058 all passed with voters.