Catholic academy losing gym through Cayuga recreation hall purchase, but will go on

While the John Paul II Academy is set to lose their gym, the school doesn't see it as the end of the world.

The Village of Cayuga Board of Trustees approved the purchase offer for Cayuga Memorial Hall, 6200 Center St., at a meeting Wednesday. The hall, which is used as a village recreation center, is also used as a gym by John Paul II Academy, a Catholic-based school for pre-kindergarten to eighth grade students. The academy, at 6201 Center St., is across from the hall.

Susan DaVia, a teacher at the academy, said losing the hall as a gym will be inconvenient, since it is across the street, but the school is happy for the village and the school already looking at new possibilities. She said she believes the hall is set to close in the spring and that the school has been using that building as a gym for about four years. The academy was aware the property was up for sale.

DaVia said the academy's physical education will continue, saying that students can be outside and there are areas in the school where desks could be pushed back to make room

"Is it going to be inconvenient for a while? Yeah, probably, for a while, (but) who knows what's going to come our way?" she said.

The village government accepted the $126,000 offer from Gemcole Properties Inc., a real estate development and management company based in Manchester. The business plans to renovate the structure into four to six apartments.

The building was built in 1945 with the intention of honoring veterans. According to Cayuga County property records, the two-story building currently has a $149,259 total market value.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.