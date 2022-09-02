Catholic-based Auburn school opening second building

AUBURN — Following some renovation work, a closed school building in Auburn will be filled with young learners once more.

St. Albert the Great Academy has leased the first floor and the second-floor gym of the former St. Hyacinth's School at 59 Pulaski St. and has been having construction done on the building over the summer in order to hold fourth- through sixth-grade classes in the new school year. The Catholic-based school, which opened in 2020, will still have pre-kindergarten through third grade students at its original 134 Washington St. location, the former SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic School.

St. Albert held an open house at the newly renovated building on Thursday. The school year for both academy buildings starts Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Erin Burroughs, a member of the St. Albert the Great Academy development committee, said the construction for the work at the Pulaski building is set to cost over $20,000. She said St. Albert has spent money conservatively, noting that the academy's funding comes from private benefactors. The academy felt the work done, including flooring or carpeting on five rooms, was necessary. Construction began in July.

"We spent our money where our priorities lie, which is with our staff and our students," she said in an interview Wednesday.

Burroughs also noted volunteers have done significant work on the building, thanking them for their time, talents and efforts. She lauded those who have fit "us into their schedule to allow us to get started for the school year, that's pretty amazing. It's a great community." Burroughs also praised the St. Hyacinth's Polish Catholic Church, 61 Pulaski St., for its collaboration with the school.

Speaking Wednesday at the Pulaski building as some last-minute work was being done and preparations were being made for the open house, Ellen Patulski, the new vice principal for both buildings, looked at the renovations with a smile on her face. She noted St. Albert leased the gym and some rooms last school year to use for special classes such as physical education and music.

Patulski, who was a fourth-grade teacher at St. Albert last school year, talked about why the academy wanted to use the first floor.

"We need to expand," she said. "We're growing, we're a growing school."

Between the two buildings, Patulski noted, the academy is currently slated to have about 95 to 100 students, which she said was about the total students St. Albert boasted last year. Having that many students in the Washington Street building for the 2021-22 school year was difficult for some of the classrooms teachers, she said, adding that some parents that parents brought up concerns about students walking back-and-fourth between the two buildings last year.

The vice principal also talked about why the academy wanted to renovate a building they are leasing but don't outright own.

"It's a part of who we are today, and it's a beautiful building and we're all about restoring what is good, true and beautiful," Patulski said.

Although five rooms were renovated, including classrooms and the library, other rooms on the first floor will be used, as well. Walking around the first floor as the whirring of machinery could occasionally be heard, Patulski said the room that will be the school's library received new tiles, new flooring and new paint. A new security system was also installed for the building.

As she put away books in her fourth-grade classroom, teacher Katie Verdi said she was excited about the new building. She also noted that she had taught fifth grade at the Washington Street campus for the previous two school years. While she had nine students last year, she will have seven fourth-graders this year. Verdi mentioned that she has already built a rapport with the returning students who are going to be in her class this year, since she saw them every day because the third grade and fifth grade classrooms were close by at that school.

With a smaller class size this year, Verdi said she is looking forward to doing more individual one-on-one work with her students.

"I love this school, I believe in this school and what it has to offer," she said.

Verdi expressed optimism for the upcoming school year.

"I think that people should know that even though it's different, with different buildings, it's still the same St. Albert education and the same St. Albert love that they're going to be getting regardless (of) what building they're at," she said. "They're still going to be taught with love through each other and loved by God."