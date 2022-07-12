Cato-Meridian district appoints new junior-senior high school principal

An educator with local ties is set to be the new principal for Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School.

Jennifer Kelly was approved as the new leader of Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School by the Cato-Meridian Central School District Board of Education at a meeting Thursday, according to a district news release. Kelly has most recently served as principal of Clyde-Savannah High School.

A Cato resident, Kelly has volunteered for district drama productions, strategic planning work and different committees. She is also the mother of a district alumnus and has a child currently in the junior-senior high school.

"Ms. Kelly’s passion for our community and school district was felt by our search committee," Dr. Terry Ward, the Cato-Meridian superintendent, said in the news release. "We are very excited for her to start as our Jr.-Sr. High School Principal."

The school board agenda for Thursday's meeting said Kelly's starting salary will be $108,000 a year, with a probationary appointment from Aug. 8, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2025.

Kelly replaces Amy Molloy, who was recently hired as an elementary school district in the Oswego Central School District.