Cato-Meridian school district plans $33M capital project

Voters will decide the fate of a proposed Cato-Meridian Central School District capital project early next year.

A tax-neutral capital project with a total cost of up to $33.1 million will go before voters Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to a district newsletter on the possible project. The agenda for the Cato-Meridian board of education's Monday, Nov. 7 meeting included a resolution to allow a "special meeting of qualified voters" on the proposed undertaking to be held.

The proposed project will have no additional tax impact, the newsletter said, adding that the overall cost is set to come out of $26.78 million in anticipated state aid, $5 million in the district's reserve funds and $1.32 million in retiring debt.

A total of 52% of the work in the capital project is estimated to go toward Cato-Meridian Elementary School, at $17,117,127, while 48% of the work will be directed at Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School, at $15,982,873, a graphic from the newsletter said. Existing infrastructure improvements under the proposal include reconstructing four of the elementary school's portico columns and replacing the district's entire septic system because it is in violation of DEC regulations.

Sidewalks, stairs, curbing, guardrails, handrails and more would also be reconstructed at both schools, in addition to renovating the elementary school's existing kitchen and serving line spaces, the newsletter continued. The junior-senior high school's existing first floor main office, guidance suite and adjacent lobby would also be redone to create a secure main entrance to the building, the district noted, including a "modest extension of space below roof overhang and exterior canopy with signage."

The proposal is also set to include extensive renovations to the elementary auditorium and stage. Those efforts would include lighting upgrades, select abatement work, wall and ceiling repainting and replacing floorings, seats and aisle lighting. The elementary gym and locker room spaces would also receive an overhaul, including reconstructing the locker rooms, the newsletter added. The lights at the junior-senior high school's stadium would also get upgraded.

Under the current plan, the existing cafetorium at the elementary school would be converted into a new library/media center and flexible maker space. Among other changes in the proposed project, the agriculture and tech spaces and wood and mental shops at the junior-senior high school would also be updated to match current curriculum needs.

In the frequently asked questions section of the newsletter, the district addressed potential concerns such as the size of the project.

"Cato-Meridian Central School District has not made a significant investment in its facilities since 2002 (Junior-Senior High School addition). As a result, our facilities are in need of improvements to increase safety, expand educational opportunities for students, and upgrade several often used community spaces," the newsletter said. "This project will greatly increase the amount and quality of instructional spaces available for students to participate in hands-on, collaborative, innovative and engaging learning opportunities."