Cato-Meridian Central School District voters this month will consider a $23.9 million spending plan that would increase the property tax levy but remain below the state's limit.

Cato-Meridian's proposed 2023-24 budget of $23,938,295, according to a newsletter on the district's website, includes a 1.94% tax levy increase, which is under the district's state-imposed tax cap of 2.34%. The overall budget represents a 3.5%, or $810,323, spending increase from the current year.

Cato-Meridian voters will also decide on a proposition to buy two 65-passenger school buses and one student transport vehicle. The bus purchases would be part of an eight-year bus replacement plan, the newsletter said, keeping the entire bus fleet under warranty. The estimated maximum cost is $366,108, minus any trade-in value. The district said 90% of that expense would be covered by state aid.

"In other words, after state aid reimbursement we pay 10% of the total cost with our local tax dollars," the newsletter said.

The final proposition on district ballots would allow the creation of a capital reserve fund of up to $10,000,000 for future projects. The district noted this fund is a savings account for future project costs, adding that the proposition would not raise taxes and money left over each school budget year would be used to fund the account.

Cato-Meridian's current $5,000,000 capital reserve fund has been completely spent, the newsletter said. Each time a district exhausts an entire capital reserve, that district, by law, needs to ask voters to establish another reserve. Setting up a new account would let Cato-Meridian maintain, restore and enhance facilities for future building projects. This new capital fund, if passed by voters, is anticipated to last seven to 10 years.

The newsletter said the district school board believes "this budget represents a balance between educational opportunities for our students, supports future enhancements of our facilities, as well as remaining fiscally responsible to our taxpayers."

A budget presentation will be held next week and will be recorded and posted to the district's website. The budget vote, the vote for the two other proposals and election of two three-year school board seats is slated for 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the cafeteria of Cato-Meridian Elementary School, 2851 Route 370, Cato.