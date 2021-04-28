Cato school district keeps tax levy flat in proposed budget

Thanks to a funding increase from New York state, the Cato-Meridian Central School District's budget proposal won't have a property tax levy increase.
The district school board adopted a proposed 2021-22 budget that community members will be able to vote on next month. Details are outlined in a newsletter on the Cato-Meridian website. The total budget of $22,459,281 is a 7.49% spending increase, the district said.
A year ago, the district's budget cut spending by $948,789, or 4.34%, with an expected decrease in school aid from the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic's economic affects on the state budget. But now the financial picture is improved, due to the state returning "school funding to pre-pandemic levels," the newsletter added. The state announced earlier this month that Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES districts will receive $10 million more in state aid, with Cato-Meridian poised to get a 5.36% aid increase to $15.7 million in total funding from Albany.
The district said its proposed budget adds and enhances programs "so the school district can fill educational gaps left by the pandemic." It includes establishing a four-year technology replacement plan, creating a summer educational program, continuing to prepare the district for its next capital project and adding an elementary library media specialist, music teacher and literacy coach.
Voters also will be able to decide on a separate proposition to buy two 65-passenger buses and one 30-passenger bus. This would allow Cato-Meridian to continue a 10-year replacement plan of its entire fleet, the district said, which keeps the fleet under warranty.
"It is our desire that the residents of the Cato-Meridian School District will support the 2021-2022 school budget in order to enhance our programming and services for the children in our community," the district said in the newsletter. "We, the Cato-Meridian Board of Education, believe that this budget represents a balance between educational opportunities for our students as well as fiscal responsibilities to our taxpayers."
A budget presentation will be held next week, and it will also be livestreamed. The budget vote, the proposal and election for two three-year seats for the district's school board will be held 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the Round Table Cafeteria in the elementary school, 2851 Route 370, Cato.