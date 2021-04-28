Cato school district keeps tax levy flat in proposed budget

Voters also will be able to decide on a separate proposition to buy two 65-passenger buses and one 30-passenger bus. This would allow Cato-Meridian to continue a 10-year replacement plan of its entire fleet, the district said, which keeps the fleet under warranty.

"It is our desire that the residents of the Cato-Meridian School District will support the 2021-2022 school budget in order to enhance our programming and services for the children in our community," the district said in the newsletter. "We, the Cato-Meridian Board of Education, believe that this budget represents a balance between educational opportunities for our students as well as fiscal responsibilities to our taxpayers."

A budget presentation will be held next week, and it will also be livestreamed. The budget vote, the proposal and election for two three-year seats for the district's school board will be held 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the Round Table Cafeteria in the elementary school, 2851 Route 370, Cato.