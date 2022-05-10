Cayuga Community College added to SUNY program that helps disadvantaged students

A state program that helps economically disadvantaged individuals attend State University of New York schools has been expanded to include Cayuga Community College.

CCC, along with Corning, Rockland and Tompkins Cortland community colleges, will join the Educational Opportunity Program. According to SUNY's website, the program provides assistance, including financial aid, to students who "show promise for succeeding in college but who may not have otherwise been offered admission." It is open to full-time students and supports them throughout their college careers.

The 2022-23 state budget included $5.2 million more for the Educational Opportunity Program to add campuses and open an additional 1,000 spots for students.

The program, which began in 1967, has provided assistance to more than 78,000 students. With the additions of the four community colleges, it is now offered on 54 SUNY campuses.

"Access to affordable higher education makes a fundamental difference in the lives of our future leaders," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "By expanding the Educational Opportunity Program, we are helping dismantle inequalities in our education system and giving every New Yorker a chance to pursue a quality education."

The expansion is part of SUNY's plan to bolster the Educational Opportunity Program. The system established a $2 million student persistence fund to help participants in the program who are at a high risk of dropping out of college due to financial constraints. Students could receive up to $2,000 in aid. So far, nearly 1,000 students have received financial assistance.

Other steps taken by SUNY include more funding for Educational Opportunity Program students — up to $2,800 per student and $1,300 for community college students — that can be used for academic counseling, financial aid and other academic support.

CCC President Brian Durant said Tuesday that the college appreciates the opportunity to offer the Educational Opportunity Program on its campuses. CCC has campuses in Auburn and Fulton.

"The Educational Opportunity Program's impact on accessible higher education is undeniable," Durant added. "Through this landmark program, thousands of students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursued a college with the proper academic and financial support. The program's continued expansion to Cayuga and other institutions is a reminder of SUNY's tireless commitment to ensuring fair access to higher education."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

