Cayuga Community College board adds new student trustee

A new student trustee has joined the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees.

First-year student Kyle Weisman was formally sworn in as the student trustee for the 2021-22 school year at the board's meeting Oct. 28, a news release from CCC said. Weisman, who is in the his second semester at the college, said he is excited to work with the board and discuss his fellow students' ideas and accomplishments.

“It’s exciting to join the Board of Trustees at a time when myself and other students are returning more and more to campus after learning online in the previous semesters because of the pandemic,” Weisman said in the news release. “By working with the other trustees and leaders at the College, I think this is a position that can help make a difference and create new opportunities for students.”

Dr. Brian Durant, CCC's president, said he is happy to have Weisman on the board.

“Kyle is a wonderful addition to our Board of Trustees. He’s enthusiastic and takes this role as a voice for our students seriously. He’s someone who is passionate about Cayuga and the possibilities we offer our students as they advance in their academic and career pursuits,” Durant said in the news release. “I look forward to hearing his contributions in the year ahead.”

Weisman enrolled at the college in the spring 2021 semester and currently majors in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences, with a concentration in psychology. Before entering the workforce, he previously studied philosophy at SUNY Brockport.

He worked on a senatorial campaign in 2016, and he believes that experience of listening to voters' views and concerns will assist him in representing students.

Weisman also writes for the student newspaper, The Collegian, serves with CCC's Student Government Organization and is president of the college's Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

