Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees approves new strategic plan

Cayuga Community College has a new strategic plan to guide its operations through 2025.

The CCC Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 2022-2025 plan at its meeting Tuesday, said Andrew Poole, the college's director of public relations and institutional communications.

In an introduction, CCC President Dr. Brian Durant said the plan states the college's intent to "reaffirm our presence and demonstrate our contributions to the Central New York higher education and workforce communities.

"We recognize this means evolving on multiple levels and an even stronger investment in our workforce partnerships for the good of our students and our communities. We welcome these changes and the opportunities they present."

Cayuga Community College's first goal listed in the plan is to "Create a vibrant learning community where students succeed." An objective under that goal is to create an inclusive student experience fostering a sense of belonging embracing students' academic, socioeconomic, racial, ethnic, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability and cultural backgrounds. Another part of that goal is to "develop a broad sense of campus-wide responsibility for improved enrollment, student persistence, retention, success, graduation, transfer and career development."

The second goal is to enhance integration of CCC's academic offerings with workforce development opportunities. That includes recognizing, developing and mapping credit and noncredit curriculum pathways that have defined career or transfer outcomes, are based on priority occupations and follow an institutional career pathway model. The goal also includes developing "a shared vision with regional education partners for student, access to and preparation for postsecondary fields of study that promote upward mobility by connecting historically under-represented students to high-opportunity postsecondary pathways."

Another goal is to explore shared services opportunities with other community colleges and entities to increase efficiencies, maximize resources and expand services. An objective under that goal is to continue to work with other entities in Cayuga County to create a workforce development center. CCC has been working on a project for several years to turn the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County building on Grant Avenue into a workforce development center that would house multiple agencies. Poole said that undertaking previously dealt with delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic but that project is still moving forward.

Another plan goal is to improve "organizational alignment to strengthen area identity, maximize institutional talent, and increase employee engagement." One of the objective for that goal is updating office placement, organization and collaboration "considering the emerging needs and realities of the educational landscape."

CCC also wants to build and revitalize "inclusive state-of-the-art facilities," the plan said. The objectives for that goal are to update the district's Facilities Master Plan and develop and sufficiently fund a technology infrastructure plan supporting the college's academic goals and employees' needs as they support students.

The college is planning on continuing to develop predictable financial modeling. One of the objectives under that goal are to increase community understanding of and accountability for the college's finances and "developing a campus-wide recognition for the role of each office in contributing to institutional fiscal health," the plan said. The second objective is to budget utilizing sound financial principles including matching revenue with expense, strategic fund balance usage and maintaining appropriate fund balance.