Cayuga Community College budget proposal cuts spending, maintains tuition level

Cayuga Community College's proposed budget keeps tuition flat for the second straight year, but the school is asking the county government to chip in more funds.

The college Board of Trustees on June 30 approved a $25,950,000 budget that is now under consideration by the Cayuga County Legislature. If finalized, the 2022-23 academic year budget proposal would mark the college's fifth straight year of decreased spending plans. Full-time tuition at CCC for county residents is currently set at $2,496 per semester.

The big driver of the budget decreases has been declining enrollment, a long-term trend that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Marie Nellenback, CCC's chief financial officer, said at last week's Legislature Government Operations Committee meeting. As the number of students has declined, CCC has trimmed positions.

"Pretty much every time we have a vacancy, we look as to whether or not we have to fill it," Nelleback said, noting that the college now has about 200 full-time employees.

The proposed budget projects 1,530 full-time equivalent students, down from the 1,600 budgeted for the current year. College officials are hopeful, though, that they can make the budgeted enrollment numbers in 2022-23, just as they have this year.

Nellenback said new programs at the school have been established with enrollment growth in mind. Those include the culinary arts program housed in downtown Auburn, an advanced manufacturing program in Fulton in Oswego County and new health science majors.

"We are hoping that some of those programs give us a bump in enrollment but it is a struggle right now because um we are finding that education is really changing; there's a lot of competition," Nellenback said.

Although tuition would not change under the proposed budget, the contribution made by Cayuga County would increase by $46,000, or 1.5%, to $3,122,340. It would be the county's first increase since 2019.

The proposal passed at last week's committee meeting, with Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini the only vote against it. She explained she could not support the proposal due to the State University of New York vaccine mandate for in-person enrolled students. Ruffini said she was sending a message to SUNY with her vote.

A decision on whether the vaccine mandate continues next academic year has not been made by SUNY, Nelleback said.

The budget proposal will be considered by the Legislature's Ways and Committee on Wednesday, and eventually the full Legislature on July 26.