Cayuga Community College foundation approves 25% scholarship funding increase

Cayuga Community College students are set to see greater access to scholarships to pursue their academic futures.

The board of directors for Cayuga County Community College Foundation Inc. unanimously voted to give a 25% boost to its funding for new and returning students, the foundation said in a news release. The foundation is a nonprofit that supports CCC through fundraising.

The news release acknowledged difficulties students and their families may be dealing with while beginning or continuing their higher education efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The College plays an essential role in the region’s academic success and economic development, and our Board of Directors and donors have consistently recognized that fact,” Guy Cosentino, the foundation's executive director, said in the news release. “Whenever the College and its students have faced a need, our donors have responded, particularly amid the challenges our students and their families have faced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That support says a lot about the local community and its people.”