Cayuga Community College Foundation increasing scholarship opportunities

There will be more opportunities for full-tuition scholarships for Cayuga Community College students.

The Cayuga Community College Foundation is boosting funds for the Presidential Scholars Program by 50%, the foundation said in a news release. The additional funding will allow about a dozen new scholarships to be awarded between CCC's Auburn and Fulton campuses.

Presidential scholarship recipients need to be first-time, full-time college students, the news release said. They also need to keep a 3.0 grade point average every semester to remain eligible for the scholarship. The release said these added scholarships will likely be available in the 2022-23 academic year.

Full-tuition presidential scholarships can be obtained by Cayuga County and Oswego County students who graduate in the top 20% of their high school class. Students from Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles, and Red Creek school districts and Tyburn Academy and Union Springs Academy are also able to apply for the scholarship, the news release said.

"Scholarships are an essential element to supporting students as they balance their educational and career goals, work and family responsibilities. Full-tuition Presidential Scholarships ease the financial obligations of recipients and allow those students to remain focused on their academic journey," Dr. Brian Durant, CCC's president, said in the news release. "Our College Foundation has always been a steadfast sponsor of Cayuga, and we thank them for their continued support for our students."

Students who have questions on the Presidential Scholarships or other scholarships can email the college's admissions office at admissions@cayuga-cc.edu or the Office of Student Financial Services at financialservices@cayuga-cc.edu. For further information about the presidential scholarships, go to cayuga-cc.edu/admissions/presidential-scholarship/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0