Cayuga Community College not increasing tuition, fees; 2021-22 budget to decrease

Cayuga Community College's proposed budget for the next academic year plans for a reduction in overall spending while not raising tuition or fees.
The agenda for the Cayuga County Legislature's July 27 meeting includes a resolution to approve the college's budget, after CCC's board of trustees already approved the proposed 2021-22 budget.
Dr. Brian Durant, the college's president, said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that the institution's overall spending is set to be $27.3 million, around a 4.5% drop from the current year's budget of $28,570,000.
Durant said this new budget represents a reduction in total spending in relation to assumptions based on projected enrollment and projected revenues from resources such as tuition, county funding and state aid. This potential spending was built on the assumption of 1,600 full-time equivalents.
"When we identify what we think our enrollment will be, then that is the basis for building and projecting revenues," he said. "And when we do that, we know that the revenues that we're able to expect are $27 million."
With noticeable excitement in his voice, Durant mentioned that the budget is expected to not increase tuition or fees. While formulating a budget for this upcoming year, he continued, the college's leadership set out to keep tuition and fees flat.
"We recognize that coming out of the time in which we have been, as students are looking to make choices and looking to consider higher education, that cost and finances continue to be important and should be, and we feel proud that we've been able to create a budget that for this year does not include any (tuition increases) for students," he said.
The college has new programs coming up, including a culinary program and a human services program set to debut this fall. Durant also noted that CCC has vacant positions due to retirement that the college doesn't plan to fill. Pre-existing faculty members will be teaching courses in the new programs. He added the college is maintaining positions despite the dip in the overall budget.
CCC also won't be asking the county Legislature for a funding increase. Durant noted the county has given the institution a number of increases over the years, but this budget doesn't ask for a financial boost, so "we're looking for them to do a maintenance of effort."
Durant said the college has been able to lower overall spending without reducing programming or faculty through methods such as the cuts by attrition, reduced salary costs through retirements and by rearranging their health insurance programs, which resulted in "significant savings."
Enrollment is projected to be down this fall, but Durant said they will continue to recruit and admit students for the summer. but they will have a better idea of what enrollment numbers will be as fall approaches.
"Although there has been a decline in enrollment, we continue to have balanced budgets, we're continuing to manage our finances to keep our position as strong as possible while we're also looking at programs and services and strategy to help continue to move us forward," Durant said. "Our trustees, our leadership, our facility, we're all committed to doing the right things, day in and day out."
