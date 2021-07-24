Cayuga Community College not increasing tuition, fees; 2021-22 budget to decrease

"We recognize that coming out of the time in which we have been, as students are looking to make choices and looking to consider higher education, that cost and finances continue to be important and should be, and we feel proud that we've been able to create a budget that for this year does not include any (tuition increases) for students," he said.

The college has new programs coming up, including a culinary program and a human services program set to debut this fall. Durant also noted that CCC has vacant positions due to retirement that the college doesn't plan to fill. Pre-existing faculty members will be teaching courses in the new programs. He added the college is maintaining positions despite the dip in the overall budget.

CCC also won't be asking the county Legislature for a funding increase. Durant noted the county has given the institution a number of increases over the years, but this budget doesn't ask for a financial boost, so "we're looking for them to do a maintenance of effort."