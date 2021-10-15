Cayuga Community College professor featured on The History Channel

A program on The History Channel recently featured a professor from Cayuga Community College.

Professor Sheila Myers was shown talking about Thomas Durant, a historic railroad magnate, in an episode of the “The Engineering That Built the World," a news release from CCC said.

Myers has written three novels on Durant, his family and their involvement with creating the Transcontinental Railroad. She was in an episode called “Race for the Railroad," which premiered Oct. 10 and is set to re-air 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

“The Engineering That Built the World" show provides a look at famous engineering accomplishments and structures around the world, including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the Panama Canal, the release said, and the people and their rivals involved in finishing the structures.

"The 'Race for the Railroad' episode featuring Myers focuses on the Transcontinental Railroad and tells the story of Thomas Durant and the Union Pacific Railroad and Charles Crocker of the Central Pacific Railroad," the news release said.

Myers has researched the Durants for years. At first, she was drawn to the family due to their connections to the Adirondacks before "expanding her focus to include their role in the growth of the railroad industry," the release said.

“This was an exciting opportunity to speak with the History Channel and be a small part of this series and discuss Thomas Durant and the Transcontinental Railroad,” Myers said in the news release. “I think this is an entertaining, informative way to learn more about someone who had personal and professional shortcomings but was an important figure in that era of American history.”

“Imaginary Brightness,” the first novel in Myers' trilogy on Durant, was published in 2015. That was followed by “Castles in the Air” in 2016, and the trilogy was capped off with "The Night is Done" in 2017.

